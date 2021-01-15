Statement on Vinicius Moreira Castro

USADA announced today that Vinicius Moreira Castro, of Distrito Federal, Brasilia, Brazil, has received a public warning for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Moreira Castro, 31, tested positive for anastrozole as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on September 25, 2020. Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List.

Following notification of his positive test, Castro provided an open container of a compounded supplement he was using prior to his positive test for analysis at a WADA-accredited laboratory. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed a low level of anastrozole in the product. Because the product was not a Certified Supplement, Castro faces a violation.

This case was resolved under the revised UFC Anti-Doping Policy announced on January 14, 2021. Under the revised Policy, USADA may consider in the resolution of the case – along with other factors – whether an athlete’s exposure to a prohibited substance had or likely had a performance enhancing benefit.

USADA conducts the year-round, independent anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. USADA is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental agency whose sole mission is to preserve the integrity of competition, inspire true sport, and protect the rights of clean athletes. In an effort to aid UFC athletes, as well as their support team members, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on the UFC Anti-Doping Program website (https://UFC.USADA.org) regarding the testing process and prohibited substances, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements, as well as performance-enhancing and recreational drugs.

