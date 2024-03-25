Statement On Khusein Askhabov

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Khusein Askhabov, of Grozny, Chechen Republic, has received a 24-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

In a sample collected out of competition in Grozny, Chechen Republic, on February 6, 2024, by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the biological sample collection and shipping agency under the UFC ADP, Askhabov tested positive for the presence of Methandienone (aka Dianabol or D-Bol) metabolites, 17β-Methyl-5 β -androst-1-ene-3a,17a-diol, 17-epimethandienone, and 17 β -Hydroxymethyl,17a-methyl-18-nor-androst-1,4,13-trien-3-one (LTM). Anabolic Steroids are Prohibited Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents of the UFC Prohibited List.

Askhabov’s 24-month period of ineligibility began on February 28th, 2024, the date he was notified by CSAD of his provisional suspension as a result of his positive test result.

CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes. All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide.

All information concerning the UFC ADP, including all of its written policies and athlete test statistics can be located at ufcantidoping.com. These policies are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. CSAD also makes available a reporting mechanism for known and suspected abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in UFC at the email address tipline@csad.org.