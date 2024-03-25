 Skip to main content
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Anti-Doping

Statement On Khusein Askhabov

Mar. 25, 2024
Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) Logo

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Khusein Askhabov, of Grozny, Chechen Republic, has received a 24-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

In a sample collected out of competition in Grozny, Chechen Republic, on February 6, 2024, by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the biological sample collection and shipping agency under the UFC ADP, Askhabov tested positive for the presence of Methandienone (aka Dianabol or D-Bol) metabolites, 17β-Methyl-5 β -androst-1-ene-3a,17a-diol, 17-epimethandienone, and 17 β -Hydroxymethyl,17a-methyl-18-nor-androst-1,4,13-trien-3-one (LTM).  Anabolic Steroids are Prohibited Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents of the UFC Prohibited List.

Askhabov’s 24-month period of ineligibility began on February 28th, 2024, the date he was notified by CSAD of his provisional suspension as a result of his positive test result. 

CSAD independently administers the year-round anti-doping program for all UFC athletes.  All biological sample collections and shipping under the UFC ADP are conducted by Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), the global leader in the anti-doping industry with more than 5,000 collection personnel worldwide. 

All information concerning the UFC ADP, including all of its written policies and athlete test statistics can be located at ufcantidoping.com.  These policies are available in multiple languages, including Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. CSAD also makes available a reporting mechanism for known and suspected abuse of performance-enhancing drugs in UFC at the email address tipline@csad.org.

Dana White in a gym discussing the Superhuman Protocol
Announcements

Dana White’s Body Transformation Secrets Revealed -…

Dana White explains the Superhuman Protocol that changed his life and why you don't need a $120,000 in equipment to live healthy. 

Watch the Video
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler discusses everything lightweight in the UFC rankings.
Podcast

Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast

Michael Chandler on his upcoming matchup with Conor McGregor, the long wait to get that fight, what it means to be an "entrepreneur who fights in a cage," and much more.

Read Now
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Is Live On PPV From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 13, 2024 
UFC 300

Unrivaled Greatness | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Is Live On PPV From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 13, 2024 

Watch the Video