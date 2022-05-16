Statement On Ashlee Evans-Smith

USADA announced today that Ashlee Evans-Smith, of Lake Forest, Calif. has accepted a 14-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy.

Evans-Smith, 34, tested positive for the presence of an anabolic androgenic steroid of exogenous origin following as the result of urine samples collected out-of-competition on January 3 and January 27, 2022. Exogenous anabolic androgenic steroids are classified as Non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List. Evans-Smith declared dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) on both of her doping control forms completed at the time her positive samples were collected.

During an investigation into the circumstances of the case, Evans-Smith provided evidence, including medical records, indicating that a physician incorrectly prescribed DHEA to her. As such, USADA determined that Evans-Smith’s degree of fault was diminished and that she should receive a reduced period of ineligibility. She also received a reduction for her Full and Complete Cooperation.

Evans-Smith’s 14-month period of ineligibility began on January 3, 2022, the date her positive sample was collected.

