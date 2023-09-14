“Spoon-Fed Wrestlers” Oklahoma State Reacts | UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC 30th Anniversary
Anybody Who Has Spent Time With Nick Piccininni In The Wrestling Room Knows The OSU Legend Is No Stranger To Elbow Grease. How Did Other OSU Cowboys React To Nick Piccininni Being Called A “Spoon-Fed Wrestler” Ahead Of Fury FC 83?
Alex Dieringer – Spoon-fed? There is nothing spoon-fed about wrestling. It’s the hardest sport in the world and Nick did it at one of the highest levels. He earned the right to be front of the line. Wrestling wins fights, it has been proven. Look at the stats. On top of it, Nick is one of the hardest, most disciplined people I know. He has earned every single thing he’s ever gotten. He’s getting attention because he’s a savage and wrestled for the best wrestling program in history. Seems pretty fair to me.
Kaden Gfeller - I think that is a funny statement. I don’t know what the comment spoon-fed is supposed to be mean. Nick is coming from Oklahoma State. He is an elite wrestler. Works his ass off and the cream always rises to the top. Oklahoma State has had great success with producing great fighters. I think the UFC has shown over and over again that wrestlers have a significant advantage in a fight. I believe Nick and other elite wrestlers should be put in a better spot than these “other fighters” because the statistics speak for themselves. This guy is talking reckless and will learn soon enough why these “spoon-fed” wrestlers are put in better positions. Nick is about to show this dude how them Cowboys boys operate.
Boo Lewallen - First thought is this dude is already making excuses for why he isn’t where he wants to be. All the guys transitioning from wrestling to MMA have been competing at a high level for most of their life, that’s why you’re seeing them dominate. Won’t be any different for Nick in this fight. He’ll go out and dominate this dude!
Jacobe Smith – People love to run their mouth about things they really know nothing about. Just because we don’t talk about our struggles or let them show don’t mean the struggles aren’t there. When [Vic Gonzalez] enters the cage with my boy he will feel why the work we put in has to be paid for. He will just be another victim to our story. Spoon-fed, my ass. We’re fighting for probably less than he’s making to fight us. Moral of the story, he’s still going to get that a** whooped, regardless of how he feels about us wrestlers.
Anthony Collica – Well I’ve never heard anyone mention the phrase “spoon-fed” in terms of a wrestler, but anyway, I feel bad for this guy because he is about to get spoon-fed by a gorilla on his back and have a bunch of fists for dessert. In regards to sharing a room with Nick at OSU, this dude trains like an animal and is about as strong as they come at that size. Watch out for Nick in the future.
Kaid Brock – Spoon-fed? How is a wrestler spoon-fed when they spent the better part of 20 years in a sport that is rough mentally and physically, where the definition of the sport best said by DC, ‘embrace the grind,’ is a daily phrase? When it comes to the transition from wrestling to the fight game, it’s much smoother, especially when they were an elite college wrestler. If he truly believes that Nick Piccininni is spoon-fed, he may be given a new lease on the term after the fight is over. Especially if he thinks it will be easy to negate the ability Nick possesses to control the ground game and speed he can transition with. Overall, there are various other elite college athletes that are showing beyond average potential to make waves in the sport, and they are proof that there’s a reason they get more attention.
