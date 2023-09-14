“Spoon-Fed Wrestlers” Oklahoma State Reacts | UFC FIGHT PASS

Alex Dieringer – Spoon-fed? There is nothing spoon-fed about wrestling. It’s the hardest sport in the world and Nick did it at one of the highest levels. He earned the right to be front of the line. Wrestling wins fights, it has been proven. Look at the stats. On top of it, Nick is one of the hardest, most disciplined people I know. He has earned every single thing he’s ever gotten. He’s getting attention because he’s a savage and wrestled for the best wrestling program in history. Seems pretty fair to me.

Kaden Gfeller - I think that is a funny statement. I don’t know what the comment spoon-fed is supposed to be mean. Nick is coming from Oklahoma State. He is an elite wrestler. Works his ass off and the cream always rises to the top. Oklahoma State has had great success with producing great fighters. I think the UFC has shown over and over again that wrestlers have a significant advantage in a fight. I believe Nick and other elite wrestlers should be put in a better spot than these “other fighters” because the statistics speak for themselves. This guy is talking reckless and will learn soon enough why these “spoon-fed” wrestlers are put in better positions. Nick is about to show this dude how them Cowboys boys operate.