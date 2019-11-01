Simon Earns UFC Shot Through LFA Success

Back in 2016, Simon, a -420 favorite, came out swinging against Anderson dos Santos, stuffing takedowns and putting the fight on the canvas himself, but after absolutely dominating, Simon ate a shot in the second round that took him to the ground, and it was a matter of seconds before his neck was exposed. A warrior to the end, Simon refused to tap, suffering a second-round defeat.

With two bounce back performances, Simon grabbed the attention of the UFC, and just over a year later, Simon would find himself on DWCS with a chance to effectively erase the memory of his lone loss if could earn a contract with the sport’s biggest promotion.

Simon earned a split decision victory over Donavon Frelow in August 2017 that got Dana White’s attention, but it wasn’t the killer performance he was looking for.