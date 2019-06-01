 Skip to main content
Shevchenko vs Carmouche To Headline UFC Uruguay

Valentina Shevchenko will make the second defense of her title against the first fighter to defeat her August 10
By Thomas Gerbasi • Jun. 20, 2019

Fresh from a spectacular win over Jessica Eye, UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make the second defense of her title against the first fighter to defeat her, No. 3-ranked contender Liz Carmouche in the main event of the UFC's first trip to Montevideo, Uruguay on August 10.

In 2010, Carmouche scored a second-round TKO over Shevchenko when both were prospects climbing the ranks in MMA. Since then, Shevchenko has ascended to the top of the sport, winning the 125-pound title in December 2018 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then successfully defending the crown with a head-kick knockout of Eye. This August, she seeks a little payback against Carmouche, winner of two straight as well as a former bantamweight title challenger and the first woman to compete in the UFC.

