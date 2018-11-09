Shamrock: 'It was always a fight for me.'

It was immediately clear, though, that if we were going off looks alone, Shamrock was going to tear through the tournament and pick up the big check at the end of the night. He was built like a Hollywood action hero, he talked the talk and could walk the walk. That aura of being “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” made him a rising star in Japan, and it was about to do the same thing in his home country.

“I think people don’t realize that if there was an intimidating figure, a person that people feared to fight, like a Mike Tyson, when boxers used to go in there and get beat before they ever threw a punch, that was me,” Shamrock said. “That was my thing when I was fighting over in Pancrase. Even in the UFC, people stared across the ring at me and they were afraid for the fight to start. And I believe a lot of it had to do not only with my fighting ability, but my interviews, my determination, my personality – all those things that are interesting for fans to watch. It also worked out well against the people who were fighting me because when they walked into the ring, I put so much pressure on them in interviews and press conferences that by the time they walked in, they were already beat.”

That attitude wasn’t an act, either. It came from a place built on a lifetime of fighting where there really were no rules.

“It was always a fight for me, and the thing you had to do was let people know who you were, where you came from and the reason why they weren’t going to step on your toes,” he said. “So a lot of that came from the way I was brought up. People were gonna know and understand who they were getting into it with, and the reason why we were getting into it, and that this is my house. I’m the one in charge.”

Matched up with Patrick Smith in the first round of the tournament, Shamrock watched with his fellow combatants as the opening bout saw Teila Tuli lose his tooth and a fight courtesy of a Gerard Gordeau kick in just 26 seconds.

Shamrock loved it. Some of his peers, not as much.

“I watched the very first fight, and that’s when I was like, ‘This is really happening,’” he said. “And like most people in this type of situation, they all started getting worried. ‘This is not what I signed up for; you can’t kick a guy in the face.’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Oh yeah, you can; this is what they said this was.’ I just didn’t believe it. But I was excited. This is one step above what I was doing, and I was always that guy that wanted more of the extreme. I was a street kid my whole life. I fought in juvenile hall, I fought in group homes, I fought for survival, and now I’m gonna get paid for it? And I don’t have to fight ten guys.”

Shamrock’s first fight saw him finish Smith in less than two minutes. In the semifinals, he met another fighter who eventually entered the UFC Hall of Fame in Gracie, and their long-time rivalry began with a 57-second submission win by the Brazilian grappling master.

“I thought for sure I was gonna destroy this guy walking around in pajamas,” Shamrock said. “The next thing I know, I’m looking up and I tapped. I didn’t even realize I tapped, and I’m thinking, ‘Okay.’ From that point on, it was my journey that started because I knew that I was not going to go out like this. I wanted to make sure I got back and was able to show people what I was about and not take it lightly.”