Season 7 Week 1 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

Dana White's Contender Series
Contract Winners, Scorecards, Recaps And More From The Newest Round Of UFC Hopefuls
Every successive season of Dana White’s Contender Series has produced more highlights, more great fights, and more contracts than the last, and now, Season 7 gets underway, with the collection of hopefuls aiming to keep that streak rolling.
While only Joe Pyfer came away with a contract in last season’s opener, each of the four victorious fighters have now made their way into the Octagon, showing just how influential this series and the efforts these athletes put forth are when it comes to delivering talent to the UFC.
Season 7 got underway with five sets of aspiring fighters venturing to Las Vegas, making the walk inside the UFC APEX, eager to impress Dana White and the UFC matchmakers in an effort to punch their ticket to the biggest stage in the sport.
Despite four of the five bouts going the distance, there were impressive performances throughout the night, resulting in the UFC President passing out five contracts to begin the season. Flyweight Kevin Borjas joined Daniel Marcos as Peruvian graduates of the Contender Series, while unbeaten bantamweight Payton Talbott, BFL heavyweight champ Caio Machado, Australian finisher Tom “Big Train” Nolan, and veteran middleweight Cesar Almeida all earned the call as well.
Five winners, five contracts to kick off Season 7; here’s a look at what went down in Las Vegas.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 1 Results
Contract Winners And Interviews | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 7 Week 1
Kevin Borjas (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Victor Dias by unanimous decision
Kevin Borjas shined when he was able to fight at range and keep Victor Dias from getting inside and initiating grappling sequences, but the Brazilian veteran did well to grind out time from top position in each round, leading to a tightly contested battle in the opening fight of the Season.
Dias spent much of the opening frame with Borjas stuck on the ground, unable to work free. But in the second and third, the Peruvian flyweight was able to do a better job maintaining space, punishing Dias on the feet while having more success getting things back to favorable positions. While Dias still managed takedowns in each of the last two rounds, Borjas was significantly more effective on the feet throughout.
The judges were tasked with determining the winner, and all three saw it the same way, with Borjas coming out with the unanimous decision win to move to 9-1 overall. The winner of the first fight of every season thus far has made it to the Octagon, so it’ll be interesting to see if Borjas can keep that record intact.
Payton Talbott (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Reyes Cortez Jr. by unanimous decision
There is a relentlessness to Payton Talbott that makes him an intriguing prospect to track in the bantamweight division.
The undefeated A1 Combat champ built as his fight with Reyes Cortez Jr. went on, dropping a close first round before drawing level in the second and seizing all the momentum. The returning Cortez Jr., who lost to Christian Rodriguez two seasons ago, was game, but the unrelenting pressure of Talbott was too much for him to endure. A low blow early in the third brought the fight to a halt for three minutes and change, but on the restart, Talbott was right back on the offensive, ultimately setting a record for the most significant strikes landed in a bantamweight bout on Dana White’s Contender Series.
We again went to the judges, but just like in the opener, the decision was clear, as Talbott claimed the victory to remain undefeated.
Caio Machado (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Kevin Szaflarski by unanimous decision
There wasn’t much eventful action in the heavyweight clash between Caio Machado and Kevin Szaflarski.
Both men had been waiting some time for this opportunity, but unfortunately it didn’t show in their efforts. Machado offered looping, low output attacks, landing mostly singles, but at least the BFL champ was throwing, as Szaflarski threw next to nothing and struggled to land when he did.
Machado was clearly the better of the two on this night, moving to 8-1-1 as a professional and extending his winning streak to seven with the victory. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a victory nonetheless for the Battlefield Fight League titleholder.
Tom Nolan defeats Bogdan Grad by KO (strikes) at 1:23 of Round 1
We see you, Tom Nolan!
The undefeated Australian lightweight wasted no time putting Bogdan Grad on the canvas with a clean left hand at the outset of the fight, and after a brief interaction on the canvas, Nolan called Grad back to his feet and promptly knocked him out with another left hand.
After three straight decisions to start the show, Nolan set off some fireworks to secure the victory and a place on the UFC roster later this evening when Dana White hands out contracts.
Cesar Almeida (30-26, 29-28, 29-27) defeats Lucas Fernando by Unanimous Decision
Veteran kickboxer Cesar Almeida showed how much he’s been working on his MMA game in Season 7’s first main event, turning in a complete effort to topple Lucas Fernando to close out the opening episode of the season.
The 35-year-old, who faced former middleweight champ Alex Pereira thrice in kickboxing, beating him once, displayed solid offensive and defensive wrestling, taking the fight to Fernando in the second after a close, competitive opening round. Fernando survived and had some positive moments in the final stanza, but even then, Almeida seemed to land the more telling blows.
Once more, the judges were called upon to determine the winner, and all three judges arrived at the same result, albeit with different scores, resulting in Almeida collecting a unanimous decision win.
