Season 7 Week 1 Results | Dana White's Contender Series

While only Joe Pyfer came away with a contract in last season’s opener, each of the four victorious fighters have now made their way into the Octagon, showing just how influential this series and the efforts these athletes put forth are when it comes to delivering talent to the UFC.

Season 7 got underway with five sets of aspiring fighters venturing to Las Vegas, making the walk inside the UFC APEX, eager to impress Dana White and the UFC matchmakers in an effort to punch their ticket to the biggest stage in the sport.

Despite four of the five bouts going the distance, there were impressive performances throughout the night, resulting in the UFC President passing out five contracts to begin the season. Flyweight Kevin Borjas joined Daniel Marcos as Peruvian graduates of the Contender Series, while unbeaten bantamweight Payton Talbott, BFL heavyweight champ Caio Machado, Australian finisher Tom “Big Train” Nolan, and veteran middleweight Cesar Almeida all earned the call as well.

Five winners, five contracts to kick off Season 7; here’s a look at what went down in Las Vegas.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 1 Results