Season 5 Week 6 | Dana White's Contender Series Preview

But after setting a blistering pace through the first four weeks on this season of the Contender Series, last week’s four-fight slate resulted in just a pair of contracts being awarded, as light heavyweight Ihor Potieria and lightweight Daniel Zellhuber parlayed victories into UFC opportunities.

It was the first time all season that fewer than four contracts were awarded and the first time since Week 9 of Season 2 that less than three new names were added to the UFC roster.

Watch Tuesday With Your ESPN+ Subscription

Is it the start of a trend or an anomaly?

Here’s a look at the five sets of fighters that will be looking to help answer that question on Tuesday inside the UFC APEX.

Shimon Smotritsky vs. Mike Malott