On the Rise: UFC 234 Edition

Last year, Robert Whittaker didn’t get the opportunity to defend his title on home turf as a late-stage injury knocked him out of his UFC 214 scheduled clash with Luke Rockhold. This year, “The Reaper” is healthy and ready to put his belt on the line against fellow former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of this weekend’s 12-fight show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

While the twin middleweight bouts at the top of the fight card dominate the poster and are garnering the most attention — rightfully so — Saturday’s event also features a host of up-and-coming competitors looking to use this opportunity to begin their 2019 campaigns in impressive fashion and hopefully catapult themselves to bigger opportunities next time out.

Here’s a look at three such fighters to keep an eye on this weekend.

This is the UFC 234 edition of On the Rise.