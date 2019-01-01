Ramos, Griffin Draw New Opponents For UFC Minneapolis
A pair of hungry newcomers are stepping up to the plate to try and secure big victories at Target Center
By Thomas Gerbasi
• Jun. 17, 2019
Injuries have forced Sergio Pettis and Chas Skelly out of their respective bouts on the UFC Fight Night on ESPN card in Minneapolis on June 29. But a pair of hungry newcomers are stepping up to the plate to try and secure big victories at Target Center.
In bantamweight action, Oregon's Journey Newson debuts against Brazil's Ricardo Ramos.
Plus, Sacramento's Vince Murdock makes the walk to the Octagon for the first time in a featherweight matchup against Jordan Griffin.
UFC Fight Night on ESPN is headlined by a clash of heavyweight knockout artists, as former world champion Junior Dos Santos squares off with Francis Ngannou.