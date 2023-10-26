Power Slap 5: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs Vakameilalo Results

Things heated up in the third prelim of the night as both Ryan Phillips and Darius "The Destroyer" brought the crowd into the match. Phillips mockingly kicked off his shoes to match the bare-feet of Darius

Both heavyweights had trouble finding their mark for big strikes, with Darius losing a point for clubbing in the second round. Phillips landed his best strike in the second but Darius jumped up and down to let him know that it didn't have much effect. Darius was called for another clubbing foul in the third round and due to two clubbing penalties he was disqualified.

Great showing for "The King of Kings" to get back into the win column and get his first win on a Power Slap live event.