Penn State Has Done It Again With Anthony Cassar | UFC FIGHT PASS

They want it all, and seem to get what they want for the most part, but the success is starting to bleed into other avenues. Wrestlers seem to be having just as much success in budding MMA careers as they did on the wrestling mats.

It kind of makes you wonder if it’s the wrestlers or the system around them.

“It’s exciting to prove that the system of our coaches and everyone involved in the Penn State program works, and the mentality that we have going into the competition and training,” Cassar said. “It’s exciting to prove that it can translate to anything. More importantly, the stuff that Penn State teaches works in life. We’ve had a lot of guys that are successful in business and just as human beings. I think that’s the most exciting thing is showing that it can work in any arena.”

We’re a handful of years removed from his NCAA career, and Cassar still calls Happy Valley home. Same wrestling room, same coaches, same Bo Nickal training next to him. With some of the most successful veterans of all-time sharing mats with the reigning National Champions, it looks like the rich are going to keep getting richer in central Pennsylvania.

“There’s only like 12-15 guys in the NLWC, which is what we’re a part of, and the college team has like 37-40 guys, so whoever’s showing up,” Cassar explained. “Right now, we’re doing combo practices, but then we’ll split back up soon. Anywhere from 18 to 40, all scrapping.”