Penn State Alumni Geno Morelli Talks College Career | UFC FIGHT PASS

“Towards the end of my MBA, I decided to go back into the room one time, and I was wrestling with some of the guys and just felt really good,” Morelli said. “And the US Open was less than two weeks after that practice, and so I had talked to our coaching staff, and I was like ‘do you guys mind if I just came and competed for fun.’ They were cool with it. On less than two weeks’ notice, I ended up making it to the semifinals of the US Open.”

Morelli’s last-minute step-in at the US Open earned him All-American status in 2019.

“That was really my biggest accomplishment just getting that All-American status, making it to the semifinals of a really tough tournament on less than two weeks of training,” Morelli explained.

With his wrestling career now completely behind him, Morelli is eyeing bigger accomplishments with an MMA career. A move to South Carolina has lined him up with former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, who has provided Morelli with a skillset to compliment his wrestling background.