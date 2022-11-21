 Skip to main content
(R-L) David "Tank" Abbott punches Wesley "Cabbage" Correira during their bout at UFC 45 at the Mohegan Sun Arena on November 22, 2003 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
On This Day

On This Day – UFC 45

Revisiting UFC 45, Which Used A Mixture Of Old School Tributes And New Talent To Bridge The Gap Between Past And Present
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi • Nov. 21, 2022

UFC 45: Revolution

November 21, 2003

Mohegan Sun Arena

Uncasville, CT

Matt Hughes Wsub1 (3:54 – rear naked choke) Frank Trigg (UFC welterweight title)

Wesley Correira TKO1 (2:14 – cuts) Tank Abbott

Evan Tanner TKO1 (4:42) Phil Baroni

Robbie Lawler WUD3 Chris Lytle

Matt Lindland Wsub 3 (4:23 – strikes) Falaniko Vitale

Pedro Rizzo WUD3 Ricco Rodriguez

Keith Rockel Wsub1 (3:29 – guillotine choke) Chris Liguori

Yves Edwards TKO2 (2:14) Nick Agallar

On November 21, 2003, at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Zuffa presented its tenth anniversary show, UFC 45 – Revolution, and used a mixture of old school tributes and new talent to bridge the gap between past and present.

In the main event, welterweight champion Matt Hughes once again proved his superiority over the competition with a first-round submission win over a man expected to give him his sternest test – Frank Trigg.

UFC 45 Event Hughes vs. Trigg

UFC 45 Event Hughes vs. Trigg

Using the wrestling skills honed on the collegiate level, Trigg gained the advantage early by taking Hughes down and working well on the ground against the Illinois native.  Soon enough though, Hughes got his bearings and lifted Trigg to the sky before parading him across the ring and slamming him on his side.

Trigg recovered quickly and wrestled evenly with Hughes on the ground before a tactical misstep allowed the champion to get the challenger’s back and sink in a fight-ending rear naked choke at the 3:54 mark.

In the “Revolution” co-feature, there was little finesse or skill shown in the heavyweight matchup between David “Tank” Abbott and Wesley “Cabbage” Correira, but there was plenty of action and blood, at least until a crimson gash on the forehead of Abbott forced a halt to the bout at 2:14 of the opening round.

Post-fight antics marred an otherwise compelling four minutes and forty-two seconds of action between middleweights Evan Tanner and Phil Baroni.  

UFC 45 Event Tanner vs. Baroni

UFC 45 Event Tanner vs. Baroni

Using his patented hand speed and power, Baroni stunned Tanner with a right hand seconds into the scheduled three rounder, and follow-up bombs by the “New York Badass” had Tanner stumbling, cut, and in deep trouble.  But after a brief break to have his cut inspected, Tanner used some effective knees in the clinch and finally took the Long Island native to the mat.  As the seconds ticked away on the first round, Tanner gained a full mount position and rained elbows on his foe.  Landless leaned in and repeatedly asked Baroni if he wanted the fight stopped.  Baroni, thinking that the referee was asking if he was fit to continue, answered ‘yes’.  The bout was halted at 4:42 of the first, a controversial verdict that didn’t sit well with Baroni.

Matt Lindland stayed in the hunt for the vacant 185-pound crown with a workmanlike third round stoppage of Falaniko Vitale.  The bout was a rematch of a June 2003 contest in which Lindland knocked himself out while throwing Vitale.  “The Law” took no such chances this time, sticking to a steady but unspectacular ground and pound attack, which paid benefits late in the third as Vitale tapped with 38 seconds remaining in the match.

Welterweight bomber Robbie Lawler opened up the main card with a razor thin unanimous decision over tough Chris Lytle.  All three scores were 29-28 for “Ruthless Robbie”, who was making his first start since injuring his hip during a loss to Pete Spratt in April 2003.

UFC 45 Event Lawler vs. Lytle

UFC 45 Event Lawler vs. Lytle

Heavyweights Pedro Rizzo and Ricco Rodriguez showed little urgency in their matchup, with Rizzo winning a lackluster three-round decision over the former heavyweight champion. Scores were 30-27 twice and 29-28 for Rizzo.

Local middleweight Keith Rockel thrilled the fans who came down from nearby Massachusetts as he scored a first-round submission win over newcomer Chris Liguori.  The end came via a guillotine choke.

In the first preliminary bout, lightweight contender Yves Edwards stayed busy with a second round TKO of late sub Nick Agallar. 

A pre-main event ceremony saw Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock honored as the first inductees in the UFC Hall of Fame.  Also in attendance to receive Viewer’s Choice Awards were former UFC competitors Oleg Taktarov, Marco Ruas, Mark Coleman, and Don Frye.

Fight of the Night (unofficial) – Tanner TKO1 Baroni

Knockout of the Night (unofficial) – Tanner TKO1 Baroni

Submission of the Night (unofficial) – Hughes Wsub1 Trigg

Debuts – Frank Trigg, Chris Ligouri, Nick Agallar

One Hit Wonders – Chris Ligouri, Nick Agallar

Both Ligouri and Agallar made early exits at UFC 45, prompting their release from the organization, but neither stopped fighting.

Excerpted from the UFC Encyclopedia

UFC 282: Prochazka vs Teixeira

Tags
ufc 45
:
A Power Slap competitor braces for impact
Announcements

Dana White announces the launch of Power Slap

More
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena on February 11, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Announcements

Two Championship Bouts Heading To Perth For UFC 284:…

Tickets For UFC 284: Makhachev Vs. Volkanovski On Sale Friday, November 18

More
Anthony Johnson celebrates after defeating Glover Teixeira of Brazil in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 202 event at T-Mobile Arena on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Anthony Johnson, 1984-2022

The UFC Family Sends Its Sincerest Condolences To The Friends And Family Of Anthony Johnson.

More
: