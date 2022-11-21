On This Day – UFC 45

Using the wrestling skills honed on the collegiate level, Trigg gained the advantage early by taking Hughes down and working well on the ground against the Illinois native. Soon enough though, Hughes got his bearings and lifted Trigg to the sky before parading him across the ring and slamming him on his side.

Trigg recovered quickly and wrestled evenly with Hughes on the ground before a tactical misstep allowed the champion to get the challenger’s back and sink in a fight-ending rear naked choke at the 3:54 mark.

In the “Revolution” co-feature, there was little finesse or skill shown in the heavyweight matchup between David “Tank” Abbott and Wesley “Cabbage” Correira, but there was plenty of action and blood, at least until a crimson gash on the forehead of Abbott forced a halt to the bout at 2:14 of the opening round.

Post-fight antics marred an otherwise compelling four minutes and forty-two seconds of action between middleweights Evan Tanner and Phil Baroni.