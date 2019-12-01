Oleinik Prepares For BJJ Legend At QUINTET Ultra

In 42 years, Aleksei “The Boa Constrictor” Oleinik has almost done it all. BJJ black belt, 4th degree Jujutsu black belt, multiple-time Sambo champion, champion in multiple MMA organizations, first fighter in UFC history to win by Ezekiel choke, second fighter in UFC history to win by Ezekiel choke, No-gi tournament winner, and the list goes on and on.

And Oleinik has rubbed shoulders with so many stars in the combat sports world that his first introduction to arguably the greatest grappler alive, Gordon Ryan, was weeks ago.

“The first time I heard about Gordon Ryan was when I was offered the match,” Oleinik said. “I looked him up after I was offered the match and he’s a very strong, tough opponent. I asked other fighters about him. It turns out they know him, but I didn’t.”