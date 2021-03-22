New Action Figures Available Now In UFC Store

Superstar Conor McGregor is joined by all-new, first-time ever figures for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, Urijah Faber, Jorge Masvidal, plus a coveted Jorge Masvidal chase variant. Perhaps most exciting of all, the collection is rounded out by double-champ G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes, the first female athlete in the line.

Each UFC Ultimate Series action figure collectible was designed by the most renowned sculptors in the action figure business, and features character-authentic details such as tattoos and facial expressions. Each figure contains two removable heads, two sets of removable hands with UFC gloves, as well as unique fighter accessories and fighter-specific flags, bringing UFC Fight Night to life. They also feature 23 points of articulation, perfect for recreating your favorite UFC match-ups!