New Action Figures Available Now In UFC Store

The wait is over and "It's Time" for the second round of UFC action figures by Jazwares. After the wildly successful first run last year, the collection returns with new fighters, new features, and the same commitment to quality.
Seven New Limited-Edition UFC Action Figures From Jazwares
Superstar Conor McGregor is joined by all-new, first-time ever figures for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, Urijah Faber, Jorge Masvidal, plus a coveted Jorge Masvidal chase variant. Perhaps most exciting of all, the collection is rounded out by double-champ G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes, the first female athlete in the line.
Each UFC Ultimate Series action figure collectible was designed by the most renowned sculptors in the action figure business, and features character-authentic details such as tattoos and facial expressions. Each figure contains two removable heads, two sets of removable hands with UFC gloves, as well as unique fighter accessories and fighter-specific flags, bringing UFC Fight Night to life. They also feature 23 points of articulation, perfect for recreating your favorite UFC match-ups!
Also, unique to this release will be the all-new 6.5” fight scale: the figures are now realistically scaled to one another. Smaller fighters from lighter weight classes (such as Faber) will measure 6.25” to 6.5”, while the bigger heavyweights (such as Ngannou) will measure closer to 7”. It’s something the fans demanded, and as Bruce Buffer might say “this is the moment you’ve all been waiting for.”
Grab all seven limited edition UFC Action Figures to complete this awesome UFC collectible set!
