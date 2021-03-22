 Skip to main content
Athletes

New Action Figures Available Now In UFC Store

Collect The Second Wave Of Limited-Edition Figures From Jazwares
Mar. 22, 2021

The wait is over and "It's Time" for the second round of UFC action figures by Jazwares. After the wildly successful first run last year, the collection returns with new fighters, new features, and the same commitment to quality.

Seven New Limited-Edition UFC Action Figures From Jazwares
Seven New Limited-Edition UFC Action Figures From Jazwares
/

Superstar Conor McGregor is joined by all-new, first-time ever figures for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, Urijah Faber, Jorge Masvidal, plus a coveted Jorge Masvidal chase variant. Perhaps most exciting of all, the collection is rounded out by double-champ G.O.A.T. Amanda Nunes, the first female athlete in the line.

Click Here To Order Yours
 
Each UFC Ultimate Series action figure collectible was designed by the most renowned sculptors in the action figure business, and features character-authentic details such as tattoos and facial expressions. Each figure contains two removable heads, two sets of removable hands with UFC gloves, as well as unique fighter accessories and fighter-specific flags, bringing UFC Fight Night to life. They also feature 23 points of articulation, perfect for recreating your favorite UFC match-ups!

Jazwares Action Figures
UFC 260's Francis Ngannou

Also, unique to this release will be the all-new 6.5” fight scale: the figures are now realistically scaled to one another. Smaller fighters from lighter weight classes (such as Faber) will measure 6.25” to 6.5”, while the bigger heavyweights (such as Ngannou) will measure closer to 7”. It’s something the fans demanded, and as Bruce Buffer might say “this is the moment you’ve all been waiting for.”

Jazwares Action Figures
Double-Champ Amanda Nunes

Grab all seven limited edition UFC Action Figures to complete this awesome UFC collectible set! 

Visit The UFC Store Now While They Last!

Jessica Andrade Celebrates in the Octagon
International Women's Day

Every UFC Women's Champion in History

Look back at every UFC women's champ to wear the belt

Watch the Video
Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.
Athletes

P3 Fight Life with Glover Teixeira

Follow light heavyweight Glover Teixeira’s daily hustle as he runs his gym in Connecticut while also staying in prime condition at the age of 41.

Watch the Video
Jazwares Action Figures
Athletes

New Action Figures Available Now In UFC Store

Collect The Second Wave Of Limited-Edition Figures From Jazwares Including Amanda Nunes, Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, Jorge Masvidal

More