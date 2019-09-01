Nelson's Career Comes Full Circle In Denmark

The 2009 IBJJF Pan American Championship gold medalist entered the UFC ranks seven years ago, and over the course of his 12-fight Octagon career, he has secured seven submission victories.

Those incredible jiu-jitsu skills earned him a co-main event in March against the streaking Leon Edwards. And while Nelson didn’t leave the Octagon with a win against Edwards, he left with something potentially more valuable – a lesson.

“You always learn from your fights and especially from your losses,” Nelson said. “From that fight against Leon I definitely learned that in that fight I should have pushed the pace a bit more because I was still quite fresh when the fight was over. And I definitely could have pushed him through a bit more and not waited as much.”