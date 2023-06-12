The Mysterious Aura Of Roman Bravo-Young | UFC Fight Pass

What is Roman Bravo-Young doing so right?

NCAA wrestling is a sport that demands perfection. If you’re on top and you lose, you’re washed. If you’re on top and you narrowly win, you’re falling off or you’re hurt. There’s little wiggle room for the elite of the sport.

One person who managed to dodge all that his entire career was Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young.

Get Ready For the FIGHT PASS Invitational

“Even though I lost in the Finals this year, the amount of DMs and everything is just the same,” Bravo-Young explained. “Everyone is like, ‘what’s next?’ and ‘we want to see you wrestle.’ Some people are telling me that I just need to fight.”

Coming off a loss in his final NCAA wrestling match, he’s still being pulled in every different direction. Everybody wants to know the next move, and everybody wants to be a part of it in some way, shape or form.