The Momentum Builds For MARIUSZ KSIAZKIEWICZ | UFC FIGHT PASS

As counterintuitive as this may sound, sometimes the best thing that can happen to an ascending fighter is for them to suffer a loss.

Even though mixed martial arts doesn’t have the same infatuation with undefeated records as you see in boxing, and many of the sport’s luminaries have dealt with a setback or two, there is still pressure that comes with rising through the ranks sporting a zero in the loss column. The further along you go without any blemishes, the greater the pressure becomes, and shouldering that burden can quickly become a lot.

“It eased off a lot of pressure, losing that 0,” Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz said when we spoke ahead of his middleweight matchup with Eli Aronov this week at Unified 45. The Winnipeg-based fighter suffered the lone loss of his career on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) not quite two years ago, dropping a unanimous decision Brazilian Mario Sousa, and has since rebounded with consecutive first-round stoppage wins, including a quick finish over Graham Park at Unified 42 to claim the super middleweight title. “You lose and you realize it’s not the end of the world; you still have your health, you can still compete.

“It took a lot of stress off because when you’re undefeated and you keep winning, the expectation from other people is that you’re going to keep that unblemished record, and the stress keeps adding up. Losing took all that stress away.

“I’ve experienced it, I’ve learned from it, and I’ve been on a tear since.”

Ksiazkiewicz wasn’t able to hustle right back into action following his loss to Sousa, in part because it came in the midst of the first year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but also because he suffered a broken hand and was forced to undergo surgery to get things put back where they belong.

After the surgery, the 32-year-old dealt with serious nerve damage. Doctors warned him that it may linger for up to 18 months, but thankfully for the middleweight standout, he was able to get back in the swing of things last summer.

“It was so bad,” he said of the lingering issues with his left hand. “I’d hit the bag and my hand would go dead. I couldn’t move my fingers — they felt like they were on fire — and I lost all function of my hand.

“It wasn’t until July that the nerve damage started to fade away,” continued Ksiazkiewicz, who was 8-0 heading into his DWCS appearance and carries an 10-1 record into his clash with Aronov on Friday. “The whole time, we were working on strength and conditioning, cardio — we were able to do everything, but we had to be more careful because of the hand.