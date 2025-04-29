Miesha Tate's Best Moments

How could anyone forget Tate winning the women’s bantamweight title against Holly Holm? This was her first championship fight win in the UFC after falling to Ronda Rousey in their title fight at UFC 168. Tate left the night with a shiny new belt and a Performance of the Night bonus after defeating Holm via rear-naked choke at 3:30 of the fifth round.

After ducking a punch from Holm in the fifth round, Tate grabbed her and took her to the ground, allowing herself to climb on Holm’s back. When Holm stood up, Tate sunk the choke deeper and when Holm flipped Tate, it got even tighter.

There was no escaping it. Holm never tapped, but the bout was soon called, declaring Tate the new champion.

