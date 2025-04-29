Miesha Tate's Best Moments

Few fighters on the roster carry the pedigree Miesha “Cupcake” Tate has when she walks into the Octagon.
The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion is making her return this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo, where she will take on Yana Santos. Before fight night arrives, take a look back at some of her best moments on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Miesha Tate vs Holly Holm
UFC 196 | March 5, 2016
How could anyone forget Tate winning the women’s bantamweight title against Holly Holm? This was her first championship fight win in the UFC after falling to Ronda Rousey in their title fight at UFC 168. Tate left the night with a shiny new belt and a Performance of the Night bonus after defeating Holm via rear-naked choke at 3:30 of the fifth round.
After ducking a punch from Holm in the fifth round, Tate grabbed her and took her to the ground, allowing herself to climb on Holm’s back. When Holm stood up, Tate sunk the choke deeper and when Holm flipped Tate, it got even tighter.
There was no escaping it. Holm never tapped, but the bout was soon called, declaring Tate the new champion.
Miesha Tate vs Jessica Eye
UFC on FOX: Dillashaw vs Barão 2 | July 25, 2015
After Jessica Eye came out firing, Tate was able to throw back harder late in the first round and continued it into the second round, landing powerful punches that hurt Eye. She was unable to get the finish, however she swept the fight 30-27 on all three judges’ scorecards. This was her fourth consecutive win, which earned her the title shot against Holm.
Miesha Tate vs Sara McMann
UFC 183 | January 31, 2015
This was a comeback win for Tate, as she was able to bounce back from being hurt badly in the first round to win. Heading into the second round, she was losing the bout, but she took control of her opponent, Sara McMann, and started landing punches that forced McMann into Tate’s guillotine.
Fifteen seconds into the final round, Tate secured a takedown which allowed her to show impressive ground control, keeping her opponent on the ground for the entire round. This was no easy task for Tate considering McMann came into the fight with strong wrestling skills that had earned her an Olympic silver medal.
Tate earned her third straight win, not to mention it was a win over the No. 3 contender in her division, at the time. This continued to put her on track to earning her title shot.
Miesha Tate vs Marloes Coenen
Strikeforce: Fedor vs Henderson | July 30, 2011
Just prior to this fight, Tate won the Strikeforce 135-pound tournament which set her up to fight for the Strikeforce bantamweight title. She was riding a five-fight win streak heading into the matchup and faced Marloes Coenen, who was the current champion.
Tate had various takedowns throughout the fight but wasn’t able to secure a finish until the fourth round. A minute into that frame, Tate took Coenen down, gaining control which allowed her to start working on her arm triangle choke. Once secured, this forced Coenen to tap at 3:03 of the fourth round, which sent Tate home as the new champion.
Miesha Tate vs Julie Kedzie
Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman | August 18, 2012
This was Tate’s last fight in the Strikeforce promotion before she went on to the UFC and she was hungry for a win after suffering a loss to rival Ronda Rousey where she lost her bantamweight title.
Her matchup with Julie Kedzie was a back-and-forth battle and was tied 1-1 heading into the third round; however, once again Tate was able to show off her dominant grappling skills. Kedzie had her chance to finish the fight a minute into the third after landing a punch that sent Tate the floor. Despite the knockdown, Tate was able to get her way and secure an armbar which would force Kedzie to tap at 3:28 of the third round.
