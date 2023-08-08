Match By Match Preview | Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin

These two men have been on a collision course since they each found their way on to the Power Slap stage. They’ve both had epic knockouts and have proven that they are truly two of the best in the game. It’s a high stakes matchup that promises to only deliver fireworks.

The rest of the card consists of strikers from Power Slap: Road To The Title, rising names from the undercards of previous Power Slap events, and some newcomers ready to make a name for themselves.

With that, let’s preview each of the eight matchups that are taking place live and free on Rumble.

Main Event: AyJay Hintz vs Austin Turpin