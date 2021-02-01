Kolton Englund Battled Through Adversity To Fight Again

Following a dominating effort at LFA 43, Englund was 6-2 with a hefty buzz around his name. Aside from getting both losses back, getting in front of UFC President Dana White was one of the only things left for “The White Assassin” to do on the regional circuit.

After taking a few months off to prime his body for the most important fight of his life, Englund geared up to put on a show for White that would land him exactly where he was born to be, the UFC Octagon.

Despite the help from his team and his parents every step of the way, training camp was miserable. Mentally, Englund was ready to fight the entire LFA roster if he had to, but physically, things were far from okay.

“My body was hurting all the time and every two weeks my body would lock up,” Englund said. “My shoulders and my hips lost every bit of flexibility. I literally couldn’t even walk or use my arms anymore. After the one-minute run I would lay down on the treadmill and I would catch myself falling asleep for like 30 minutes at a time in the middle of the gym.”