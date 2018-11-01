Khabib vs Poirier To Headline UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

A classic showdown is expected in Abu Dhabi on September 7, as UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov makes the second defense of his crown against interim 155-pound titlist Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242.

Tickets for UFC 242, which airs live on ESPN+, go on sale on Friday, June 7.

Fresh from a submission win over Conor McGregor in the biggest fight of 2018 last October, the unbeaten Nurmagomedov is eager to put his 27-0 record on the line against the veteran Poirier, whose recent winning streak has been highlighted by victories over Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis. This September, "The Diamond" and "The Eagle" face off for the undisputed lightweight title.