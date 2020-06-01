Justin Jaynes Made His Dream Moment Happen

“I’ve visualized this moment for years,” Jaynes said. “When I was a kid, I wanted to be a professional wrestler. I always liked being under the lights, I always liked the pressure, I always liked the banter, and when I started doing MMA in 2007, I always wanted to be under the lights. And the funniest thing, you might not even believe this, but if you look through any of my highlights, it’s always the left hook. And when I land that, people just go to sleep.”

It’s one of those feel-good sports stories that are always welcome, especially in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and if anyone paid his dues to get his shot in the big show, it was Jaynes, who compiled a 15-4 record on the regional scene heading into the fight he had watched countless others get while he kept his nose to the grindstone.

“Lately especially there’s been a lot of low points and battling with a little bit of depression just because of it,” he said. “I have 20 pro fights and I see all these guys with less fights and with losses too. It’s not like they’re 8-0, 9-0, 10-0. We got 5-2, 6-3 and they’re getting a shot. I’m a seasoned vet and I started to take it personal after a while. Did I do something wrong? Am I too old? And I started questioning myself.”

Through it all, Jaynes kept working for his son and family, and kept getting the push from his Xtreme Couture coaches and teammates.

“I’ve got the best coaching staff that I could ever ask for,” he said. “They stay on top of me, they make sure I’m in training. Even when I don’t want to train, Andrew Jacob, my strength and conditioning coach, he’s calling me, ‘What are you eating?’ It’s not just me and I want everyone to know that. Yeah, I might have thrown the punches in there and knocked Frank out, but it was Andrew Jacob, Dennis Davis, Roman Isbell keeping me diligent and keeping me in the gym.”