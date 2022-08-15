Jose Johnson Hasn’t Lost A Step | UFC Fight Pass

For those who remember the elbow knockout that finished Rafael Costa at LFA 78 and remember Ronnie Lawrence wrestling Johnson to death and might even remember Mana Martinez knocking him out on Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight, you might be wondering where he is or what he’s been up to lately.

Is he a flash in the pan fighter who had a regional run and an exciting knockout or was there a run of bad luck that has knocked him off the radar?

Despite knowing his full potential and the fighter he really was, Johnson has spent a little bit of time feeling the same way.

“I feel like I disappointed a lot of people when they pushed me like that,” Johnson said. “I feel like a lot of people pushed me off of that highlight reel, which I completely understand.”

From that minimal look inside of Johnson’s career, fans may be led to believe that this is a “last chance” for the 27-year-old but the regional veteran started his career at 0-2 before piecing together the wins to land not one, but two, DWCS appearances.