Jose Johnson Hasn’t Lost A Step | UFC Fight Pass

After going 4-0 at WXC and then landing 2019’s FIGHT PASS KO of the Year, Jose Johnson’s trajectory was straight up, but what has “Lobo Solitario” been up to since his DWCS loss in 2020?
For those who remember the elbow knockout that finished Rafael Costa at LFA 78 and remember Ronnie Lawrence wrestling Johnson to death and might even remember Mana Martinez knocking him out on Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight, you might be wondering where he is or what he’s been up to lately.
Is he a flash in the pan fighter who had a regional run and an exciting knockout or was there a run of bad luck that has knocked him off the radar?
Despite knowing his full potential and the fighter he really was, Johnson has spent a little bit of time feeling the same way.
“I feel like I disappointed a lot of people when they pushed me like that,” Johnson said. “I feel like a lot of people pushed me off of that highlight reel, which I completely understand.”
From that minimal look inside of Johnson’s career, fans may be led to believe that this is a “last chance” for the 27-year-old but the regional veteran started his career at 0-2 before piecing together the wins to land not one, but two, DWCS appearances.
Losses hurt, losses on big stages hurt even worse, but instead of folding up the tent and going home, Johnson has jumped right back in the cage with the same drive and determination as before after every loss or hard time.
If the Jose Johnson we last saw on the big stage was dangerous, the version we’re about to see is a whole different animal, with a clearer mind and clearer focus.
“It’s like I was in a dark spot and I took fights that I shouldn’t have because my pride is everything,” Johnson said. “I don’t think I should have been fighting, to be honest. I definitely thought that something absolutely has to change. I can’t keep losing these extremely important fights. These losses that are in front of the boss are detrimental to my career. My divorce was a big change. Changing my training to a different gym now, changing my diet, changing a bunch of things has helped me.”
Since facing the dark times disguised as promising opportunities, Johnson has rattled off two highly impressive performances at Fury FC against formerly undefeated Mo Miller and TUF 27 cast member “Karate” Dulani “The Fight God” Perry.
The story we’re used to reading ends with Johnson walking away from the sport after two missed opportunities in front of Dana White, but one of the most exciting strikers on FIGHT PASS has made it very clear in the past 12 months that he hasn’t lost a step.
“I think I’ve done enough to be pushed again,” Johnson said. “With a ten-second knockout, then finishing a guy who was previously undefeated, I think I’ve done enough.”
In what is either his “next chance” or his “final chance” to impress the UFC President, Johnson will be taking on Cage Warriors bantamweight champion Jack Cartwright. The 10-0 champion in one of MMA’s strongest promotions might be the only man with a style as user-friendly as Johnson. Nine of Cartwright’s ten victories have come by way of stoppage, with almost all of them coming in the first round.
On paper, Johnson has his work cut out for him, but he already feels like he’s a step ahead of his undefeated opponent.
“I know that he’s undefeated, I know that he likes to throw a lot of hooks,” Johnson said. “I know that if I pop him with something he’s going to try to wrestle. I’m not worried about his wrestling. I’ve put on a lot more weight and I’ve focused on my ground game. That’s the only out I see for him in the fight. I don’t think he’s going to stand in front of a guy my size and try to go blow for blow with me.”
Beating a 10-0 fighter may seem like a tall mountain to climb, but getting knocked down and climbing back up over and over with no support system around you is the real test.
To Jose Johnson, Jack Cartwright is just another opponent.
