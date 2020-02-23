Jim Crute Welcomes Opportunity To Test Bukauskas

“I had massive self-belief issues before recently; I had to deal with a lot of stuff in my own head. I never really felt like I was talented enough to be at the top level. But I’ve dealt with a lot of stuff and now I know I belong there.”

You get the impression that what Crute has previously lacked in self-belief, he has made up for with obsessive hard work. He admits he has overdone it in the past, something he has worked on for Bukauskas.

“This time around, discipline is making sure you rest properly, making sure you eat enough, dealing with the stress outside of fighting so it doesn’t impact your preparation. I’m always going to overtrain - that’s just who I am - but I’ve done myself a lot more favors than I have in the past.”

Crute has prepared for Bukauskas in his native Melbourne, Victoria, home to the strictest COVID-related lockdown measures in Australia.

“I literally train (go home) and go back to training. We can’t go for coffee afterwards, we can’t get (sparring partners) in that aren’t part of the camp,” said Crute. “We have to be very careful about that stuff, we’ve had police come over (repeatedly) to the gym to check on us.”