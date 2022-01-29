NFL Prospect Jacub Panasiuk And His Affinity For UFC

“Right now I am in Fort Myers doing combine and Pro Day training, which are just drills for coaches on March 16th for our Pro Day,” Panasiuk said. “We got the bench press, we got the vertical jump, 5-10-5’s, just a bunch of different drills. We’re also doing position work down here working with my coach, Nate O’Neil, who’s my position coach. We’re going through techniques, fundamentals and stuff like that for my Pro Day.”

The next few months will come with a lot more pressure concentrated into a much smaller window than a collegiate career, but Panasiuk can think of almost nothing but upsides.

“There’s definitely some benefits,” Panasiuk laughed. “You get a lot more free time, I get to do a lot of outside activities that you don’t normally get to do during football season. I get to go out and golf a little bit more now, I get to go fishing and the number one bonus is being able to watch all of the UFC cards all the way through on Saturday. I don’t have any games now so I can actually watch the full card, prelims and everything.”