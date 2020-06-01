Historic Trilogies

5. Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Hughes

One of the purest trilogies kicks things off.

Rising star Georges St-Pierre was the king of Canadian MMA, and after two UFC wins, the 7-0 GSP was given the chance of a lifetime: A title shot against proven veteran champion Matt Hughes. Without giving the up and comer the courtesy of a second round, Hughes submitted St-Pierre and left fans questioning if GSP was all hype.

Nose to the grindstone, St-Pierre took out BJ Penn, Sean Sherk, Mayhem Miller and TKO’s Dave Strasser before getting another crack at Hughes. St-Pierre landed the only fight-ending head kick of his career in the second round, took home the belt and a performance bonus.

13 months later, the two were at it one more time. Desperate to right the ship, the 42-5 Matt Hughes had one last attempt to prove that “what has always been” was no match for the new champion. St-Pierre took a page out of Hughes’ playbook and submitted him with the same armbar that cut his first title run short three years prior.

