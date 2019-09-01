Harden, Westbrook And The Houston Rockets Visit The UFC PI

Griffin, with the assistance of UFC flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Jessica Eye and UFC middleweight Julian Marquez, started things off by helping the Rockets learn basic striking techniques and how to sprawl.

“It gets your endurance up, it works your hands, your body, your strength and we did all this without lifting any weights. And you feel better, so it’s great,” Russell Westbrook, who joined the Rockets during the offseason, said. “I do this movement in my own time, and being able to come to the facility for the first time was great. It’s good for moving my feet and my hands, and my whole body moving all at once is great.”

The team moved over to the heavy bags after warming up and getting used to the basics, pairing off into groups of two and taking turns letting their hands go.