Gregor Gillespie Is Trusting The Process

It’s taken a bit of trial and error and some big lessons learned while competing at the pinnacle of two different combat sports, but Gillespie’s love of the outdoors has introduced an equilibrium into his life that has previously been missing.

“I would say that my first or second fight in the UFC, I started getting back into fishing. Like, really fishing; I feel like it kind of separated my week from my weekend. I still do that now,” Gillespie said. “My girlfriend got me into mountain climbing now, so I’m either fishing or mountain climbing on the weekends, but it gives me a weekend and it makes me feel like I don’t have that jail sentence lifestyle anymore.”

Pre-Order UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

While we all love and enjoy the novelty of a professional fighter also working to claim his stake as the best fisherman in mixed martial arts, it’s really more than just a hobby for Gillespie.

“I’m not saying that I hated (constant training) while it was going on, I just didn't know any different. I didn’t know that I was living this super stringent lifestyle; it was literally like a jail sentence. But once I started fishing, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, this is what people do on the weekends!’ Maybe they do different things, but it’s why they have a weekend. I don’t fish during the week, I don’t do mountains during the week…I do them on the weekends as sort of a reward for making it through the week.”

The segmentation of fighting and the things that extend beyond fighting in Gillespie’s life introduced a greater sense of purpose for him, both on and off the mats — something that has made him okay with the circumstances that have slowed his career in the past two years.