Gerald Meerschaert Eyes Grappling Match With Craig Jones

With so little context from the tweet, the intent was hard to read. Was Meerschaert kicking a man while he was down? Downplaying Brady? Trying to ride the wave of the moment?

He explains it was none of the above. He just felt bad that the ruleset took a weapon away from Craig Jones on a stage as big as Fury Pro Grappling 3.

“I found out later that they couldn’t do heel hooks for whatever reason and that’s a really, really big tool, especially if you’re playing from the bottom against a guy who’s really strong and solid on top. I don’t want to make it seem like I’m coming at anybody; I just threw it out there that I’ll do it under a full ruleset. I like heel hooks too.”

While names like Gilbert Burns, Luke Rockhold and others may have always sprung to mind as opponents for Jones in the past, Meerschaert does hold a few accomplishments that make the match a lot more intriguing than some may think out of the gate.