Geoff Neal Finding Positives During Quarantine

Those plans to climb to the top of the division remain unchanged despite the undeniable effect that COVID-19 has had on the sports landscape and the world.

“I didn’t plan to fight until the middle of the year anyway. I just want things to return to normal and I’m not approaching this whole situation with a negative mindset,” He said. “I feel like UFC has done things correctly so far. They know we want to fight, and I know that my peers want to fight. It makes me proud to know that. That’s part of the reason that I try to respect every fighter. Even though we don’t have the same personalities, we are all the same at the core. We have families, countries and other things in our heart that we fight for and, virus or no virus, we will continue to fight for those important things.”

“Handz of Steel” recently saw welterweights Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns campaigning to fight former champion Tryon Woodley on short notice. And while Neal is eager to jump into a big-time fight and to be known as a guy who isn’t afraid to take risks, he isn’t ever going to be the type of guy to plead for a bout.