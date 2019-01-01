Gall Gets Home Game At UFC Newark

Tickets for UFC Newark, which is headlined by the welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler, are on sale now.



Back in action for the first time since a March setback against Diego Sanchez, Green Brook, New Jersey's Gall is eager to return to the form that has seen him win four UFC bouts since his debut in 2016. Looking to spoil the homecoming is Poland's Touahri, who has finished eight of his ten pro wins on his way to the Garden State this August.