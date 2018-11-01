Five Questions with Kamaru Usman

Victorious in all eight of his fights in the promotion, Usman has displayed a bevy of skills inside the Octagon and the ability to dominate a fight from start to finish. Of his eight UFC wins, six have come by unanimous decision, most recently over Demian Maia in Chile.

Now, he is set to face veteran Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter Finale: Heavy Hitters in Las Vegas. We caught up with Usman to talk about his upcoming fight, how he has grown since making his debut and whether he believes he has done enough to earn a shot at the title.

