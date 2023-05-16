Five Fights To Watch Before “McGregor Forever” Premieres On Netflix

After preparing to face featherweight king José Aldo, McGregor’s focus shifted to Chad Mendes, who stepped in on short-notice.

The two fought with the interim belt on the line, and the theater of combat sports was on full display. Live performances greeted each fighter, and after a storied ascent, McGregor got his first taste of UFC gold.

Vs José Aldo (UFC 194 - Watch On FIGHT PASS)

This is The One. No fight in UFC history had been built like the unification fight between McGregor and Aldo. People so easily forget the kind of unstoppable force Aldo was during his reign as the featherweight champion, and while most expected a memorable fight, nobody could’ve anticipated what took place at UFC 194.

On the second punch he threw, McGregor became an instant legend.

Vs Eddie Alvarez (UFC 205 - Watch On FIGHT PASS)