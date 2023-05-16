 Skip to main content
Athletes

Five Fights To Watch Before “McGregor Forever” Premieres On Netflix

Series Debuts May 17
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter: @ZacPacleb • May. 16, 2023

Conor McGregor’s impact and presence in the fight game throughout the last decade is as grand as anyone who has called themselves a fighter in that time frame. It only makes sense, then, that his story gets its second documentary treatment. McGregor Forever is a Netflix-produced docuseries slated to cover McGregor’s career and impending return following an injury sustained in his most recent fight. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 17.

The timing couldn’t be better as McGregor returned to The Ultimate Fighter to coach for a second time, this go ‘round opposite Michael Chandler. The first episode is scheduled to premiere on May 31, two weeks after McGregor Forever.

With that much McGregor in the air, let’s take a look at a few fights that will likely pop up throughout the series to get you prepped for the Summer of McGregor.

Vs Chad Mendes (UFC 189 - Watch on FIGHT PASS)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 11: (L-R) Conor McGregor punches Chad Mendes in their UFC interim featherweight title fight during the UFC 189 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa L
Conor McGregor punches Chad Mendes in their UFC interim featherweight title fight during the UFC 189 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC)

After preparing to face featherweight king José Aldo, McGregor’s focus shifted to Chad Mendes, who stepped in on short-notice.

The two fought with the interim belt on the line, and the theater of combat sports was on full display. Live performances greeted each fighter, and after a storied ascent, McGregor got his first taste of UFC gold. 

Vs José Aldo (UFC 194 - Watch On FIGHT PASS)

This is The One. No fight in UFC history had been built like the unification fight between McGregor and Aldo. People so easily forget the kind of unstoppable force Aldo was during his reign as the featherweight champion, and while most expected a memorable fight, nobody could’ve anticipated what took place at UFC 194. 

On the second punch he threw, McGregor became an instant legend.

Vs Eddie Alvarez (UFC 205 - Watch On FIGHT PASS)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Eddie Alvarez of the United States (left) fights against Conor McGregor of Ireland in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff
Eddie Alvarez of the United States (left) fights against Conor McGregor of Ireland in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After a pair of legendary fights with Nate Diaz, McGregor made good on his goals to compete for a second belt when he faced Eddie Alvarez in New York City – the UFC’s first event in The Big Apple.

In what might’ve been his greatest performance and one of the most dominant we’ve seen in a championship fight, McGregor made history.

Vs Cowboy Cerrone (UFC 246 - Watch On FIGHT PASS)

It’s safe to say McGregor had gone on a journey leading up to his fight with Donald Cerrone. By January 2020, he boxed against one of the greats in Floyd Mayweather Jr. and returned in defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov. When McGregor walked to the Octagon in Las Vegas, “The Notorious” hadn’t had his hand raised in more than three years.

Against Cerrone, we barely saw vintage McGregor because we didn’t have time for him to put anything on display. A few creative strikes and a head kick later, McGregor earned one of his most emotional wins to date.

Conor McGregor | Top Finishes
/

Vs Dustin Poirier 3 (UFC 264 - Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS)

What was a gentlemanly rematch became a contentious rubber match against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Gone were the pleasantries, and back were McGregor’s silver-tongued proclamations.

Fighting with a real villainous energy, McGregor saw his body fail him at the end of the first round. This is likely a crucial moment of the coming docuseries, and we are all eagerly awaiting McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

: