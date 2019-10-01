 Skip to main content
Fights To Watch Before UFC Boston

Look back at eight stand out fights from some of the card's biggest stars
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • Oct. 16, 2019

The Octagon is in Boston this Friday for an awesome night of fights headlined by light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Chris Weidman.

Dominick Reyes has been waiting for an opportunity to prove that he's the next guy to challenge longtime light heavyweight king Jon Jones. "The Devastator" has put together a perfect 11-0 record on the way to welcoming former middleweight champion Chris Weidman to the ranks at 205-lbs. It's his first main event and he's ready to cement his status as a top title contender.

Weidman on the other hand, is excited for his future at light heavyweight. It's something he's thought about for a while and it's a move that he believes will help him get right back in the mix for a belt. 

The co-main event is going to be heated, as Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez run it back after their fifteen second no contest less than a month ago. That bizarre bout combined with the hotel incident following the fight, have made this an even more highly anticipated bout.

Elsewhere on the card are rising prospects in Maycee Barber, Gillian Robertson, Greg Hardy and Molly McCann.

Get ready for UFC Boston by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-boston-fights-to-watch

Dominick Reyes vs Jared Cannonier
UFC Chile - May 19, 2018
Dominick Reyes punches Jared Cannonier in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Movistar Arena on May 19, 2018 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Dominick Reyes punches Jared Cannonier in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Movistar Arena on May 19, 2018 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Dominick Reyes' rise up the light heavyweight ranks has been slow and steady. He took the next step toward becoming one of the names to watch in the division by defeating Jared Cannonier (who is currently thriving at middleweight) in impressive fashion.

Chris Weidman vs Kelvin Gastelum
UFC Uniondale - July 22, 2017
Chris Weidman takes down Kelvin Gastelum in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Weidman takes down Kelvin Gastelum in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

After three losses in a row, Chris Weidman needed a big time comeback. He needed to take out a rising contender and he needed to remind everyone why he was a force at middleweight. The former champion did just that by getting ahold of Kelvin Gastelum and finishing him by submission.

Yair Rodriguez vs Andre Fili
UFC 197 - April 22, 2016
Yair Rodriguez of Mexico kicks Andre Fili in their featherweight bout during the UFC 197 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Yair Rodriguez of Mexico kicks Andre Fili in their featherweight bout during the UFC 197 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In the lead-up to UFC 197 much was made about Yair Rodriguez's potential. Well, he showed just how dynamic, explosive and exciting he is in a dramatic knockout victory over Andre Fili.

Jeremy Stephens vs Dooho Choi
UFC St. Louis - January 14, 2018
Jeremy Stephens punches Dooho Choi of South Korea in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Scottrade Center on January 14, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeremy Stephens punches Dooho Choi of South Korea in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the Scottrade Center on January 14, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

No one doubts the heart and power of Jeremy Stephens. He brings it each and every time he steps into the Octagon. At UFC St. Louis in January of 2018, Stephens brought his trademark violence and earned himself a great finish over Dooho Choi.

Greg Hardy vs Juan Adams
UFC San Antonio - July 20, 2019
Greg Hardy punches Juan Adams in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Greg Hardy punches Juan Adams in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Juan Adams asked for Greg Hardy, and he got Greg Hardy. Take a look at Hardy's most recent performance in the Octagon to see why he is an exciting prospect in the heavyweight division.

Maycee Barber vs Hannah Cifers
UFC Denver - November 10, 2018
Maycee Barber land an elbow to the head of Hannah Cifers in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Pepsi Center on November 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Maycee Barber land an elbow to the head of Hannah Cifers in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Pepsi Center on November 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

During the UFC's 25th Anniversary event, Maycee Barber made quite the impression. The at the time 20-year-old dominanted Hannah Cifers and simply overwhelmed her. It was an exciting moment for Barber and helped add more hype to the hype train.

Gillian Robertson vs Veronica Macedo
UFC Prague - February 23, 2019
Gillian Robertson of Canada secures a rear choke submission against Veronica Macedo of Venezuela in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on February 23, 2019 in the Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Gillian Robertson of Canada secures a rear choke submission against Veronica Macedo of Venezuela in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on February 23, 2019 in the Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa

Gillian Robertson's nickname is "Savage" and for good reason. She came to Prague on a mission and left with a submission finish over Veronica Macedo.

Molly McCann vs Ariane Lipski
UFC Greenville - June 22nd, 2019
Molly McCann of England (top) punches Ariane Lipski of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on June 22, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Molly McCann of England (top) punches Ariane Lipski of Brazil in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on June 22, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Molly McCann has been developing as a fighter since joining the UFC. It started with a loss but after a big time win over Priscila Cachoeira, McCann felt like she has found her groove. She proved that once again in her dominant win over Ariane Lipski at UFC Greenville.

The UFC Boston main card starts live on ESPN2 at 9pm/6pm ETPT. Make sure you tune in to see all the action live from Boston.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews

