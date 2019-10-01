Fights To Watch Before UFC Boston

Dominick Reyes has been waiting for an opportunity to prove that he's the next guy to challenge longtime light heavyweight king Jon Jones. "The Devastator" has put together a perfect 11-0 record on the way to welcoming former middleweight champion Chris Weidman to the ranks at 205-lbs. It's his first main event and he's ready to cement his status as a top title contender.

Weidman on the other hand, is excited for his future at light heavyweight. It's something he's thought about for a while and it's a move that he believes will help him get right back in the mix for a belt.

The co-main event is going to be heated, as Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez run it back after their fifteen second no contest less than a month ago. That bizarre bout combined with the hotel incident following the fight, have made this an even more highly anticipated bout.

Elsewhere on the card are rising prospects in Maycee Barber, Gillian Robertson, Greg Hardy and Molly McCann.

Get ready for UFC Boston by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-boston-fights-to-watch