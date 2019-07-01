Fights To Watch Before UFC 239

On July 6, UFC caps off its annual International Fight Week with two title fights featuring two of, if not the two most dominant fighters in mixed martial arts.
Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will look to defend his title against surging powerhouse Thiago Santos and champ champ Amanda Nunes is set to battle with Holly Holm for the bantamweight strap.
Since his return to action at UFC 232, Jones has been vocal about facing the rising talents at 205-lbs. A win over Santos, who is currently on a three fight finish streak since moving into the light heavyweight ranks, would continue Jones’ reign as king. Meanwhile, Santos and his team believe they have what it takes to shock the world on Saturday night. You’re not going to want to miss it.
Nunes versus Holm is a match-up that fans have wanted to see for some time and it should produce fireworks. Both Nunes and Holm are locked in and fighting for legacy. With a victory, Nunes will own a win over every champion in UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight history. That’s how she can solidify (if she hasn’t already) her spot as the G.O.A.T. Holm on the other hand, hopes to recapture gold and remind the world that she is one of the best female mixed martial artists in the world.
UFC 232 was one of the strangest fight weeks in recent memory, as the event moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles mid-week. But despite the craziness of fight week, it was business as usual for light heavyweight king Jon Jones. The long time champ went to war with familiar foe Alexander Gustafsson in a highly anticipated sequel, with "Bones" walking away victorious yet again.
Thiago Santos has been a destroyer since moving up to the light heavyweight division. He needed to follow-up his UFC Sao Paulo win over Eryk Anders with a big win against a beast in Jimi Manuwa. The two powerful punches put on a show, with "Marreta" ending the fight in emphatic fashion.
Fighting in front of a home crowd can provide an athlete with an advantage, but it's not like Amanda Nunes needed it at UFC 224. Nunes showed the world just how dominant she is, by dismantling Raquel Pennington and defending her title at 135-lbs.
Known for her boxing, people thought that Holly Holm would look to keep her fight with Megan Anderson on the feet. Holm would use the battle with Anderson to show off her wrestling however, taking Anderson to the ground and displaying her evolution as a fighter.
With fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Donald Cerrone, fireworks are guaranteed. Both fan favorites would deliver in a fun match-up but it was "Gamebred" that would walk away with the big win in Denver.
Making your long awaited UFC debut can come with pressure. Making that debut against a former champion can make it even more of a challenge. Ben Askren handled the bright lights of a Las Vegas Pay-Per-View perfectly, well after he was slammed on his head of course.
Wins over Devin Clark, Jared Cannonier and Jimi Manuwa, helped catapult Jan Blachowicz to the top of the light heavyweight rankings. He would welcome Nikita Krylov back to the UFC, in the promotions debut in Russia.
Bouncing back after a tough loss isn't easy to do. Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold did just that against a tough David Branch at UFC Pittsburgh.
