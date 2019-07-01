 Skip to main content
Fights To Watch Before UFC 239

Look Back At Eight Stand-Out Fights From The Stars Of UFC 239
By Gavin Porter • Jul. 5, 2019

On July 6, UFC caps off its annual International Fight Week with two title fights featuring two of, if not the two most dominant fighters in mixed martial arts.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will look to defend his title against surging powerhouse Thiago Santos and champ champ Amanda Nunes is set to battle with Holly Holm for the bantamweight strap.

Since his return to action at UFC 232, Jones has been vocal about facing the rising talents at 205-lbs. A win over Santos, who is currently on a three fight finish streak since moving into the light heavyweight ranks, would continue Jones’ reign as king. Meanwhile, Santos and his team believe they have what it takes to shock the world on Saturday night. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Nunes versus Holm is a match-up that fans have wanted to see for some time and it should produce fireworks. Both Nunes and Holm are locked in and fighting for legacy. With a victory, Nunes will own a win over every champion in UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight history. That’s how she can solidify (if she hasn’t already) her spot as the G.O.A.T. Holm on the other hand, hopes to recapture gold and remind the world that she is one of the best female mixed martial artists in the world.

Get ready for UFC 239 by watching the past performances of some of the card’s biggest stars and prospects. Watch the whole collection here: https://www.ufc.tv/category/ufc-239-fights-to-watch

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 2
UFC 232 - December 29, 2018
INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 29: (R-L) Jon Jones punches Alexander Gustafsson of Sweden in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
UFC 232 was one of the strangest fight weeks in recent memory, as the event moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles mid-week. But despite the craziness of fight week, it was business as usual for light heavyweight king Jon Jones. The long time champ went to war with familiar foe Alexander Gustafsson in a highly anticipated sequel, with "Bones" walking away victorious yet again.

Thiago Santos vs Jimi Manuwa
UFC 231 - December 8, 2018
TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 08: (R-L) Thiago Santos of Brazil punches Jimi Manuwa of England in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 231 event at Scotiabank Arena on December 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Thiago Santos has been a destroyer since moving up to the light heavyweight division. He needed to follow-up his UFC Sao Paulo win over Eryk Anders with a big win against a beast in Jimi Manuwa. The two powerful punches put on a show, with "Marreta" ending the fight in emphatic fashion.

Amanda Nunes vs Raquel Pennington
UFC 224 - May 12, 2018
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 12: Amanda Nunes ( L) of Brazil kicks Raquel Pennington of the United States in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC 224 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 12, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Fighting in front of a home crowd can provide an athlete with an advantage, but it's not like Amanda Nunes needed it at UFC 224. Nunes showed the world just how dominant she is, by dismantling Raquel Pennington and defending her title at 135-lbs.

Holly Holm vs Megan Anderson
UFC 225 - June 9, 2018
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 09: (R-L) Holly Holm punches Megan Anderson of Australia in their women's featherweight fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Known for her boxing, people thought that Holly Holm would look to keep her fight with Megan Anderson on the feet. Holm would use the battle with Anderson to show off her wrestling however, taking Anderson to the ground and displaying her evolution as a fighter.

Jorge Masvidal vs Donald Cerrone
UFC Denver - January 28, 2017
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 28: (R-L) Jorge Masvidal punches Donald Cerrone in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Pepsi Center on January 28, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
With fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Donald Cerrone, fireworks are guaranteed. Both fan favorites would deliver in a fun match-up but it was "Gamebred" that would walk away with the big win in Denver.

Ben Askren vs Robbie Lawler
UFC 235 - March 2, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 02: (R-L) Ben Askren attempts to submit Robbie Lawler in their welterweight bout during the UFC 235 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Making your long awaited UFC debut can come with pressure. Making that debut against a former champion can make it even more of a challenge. Ben Askren handled the bright lights of a Las Vegas Pay-Per-View perfectly, well after he was slammed on his head of course.

Jan Blachowicz vs Nikita Krylov
UFC Moscow - September 15, 2018
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jan Blachowicz of Poland (bottom) submits Nikita Krylov of Ukraine in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Olimpiysky Arena on September 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Wins over Devin Clark, Jared Cannonier and Jimi Manuwa, helped catapult Jan Blachowicz to the top of the light heavyweight rankings. He would welcome Nikita Krylov back to the UFC, in the promotions debut in Russia.

Luke Rockhold vs David Branch
UFC Pittsburgh - September 16, 2017
PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: (R-L) Luke Rockhold punches David Branch in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Bouncing back after a tough loss isn't easy to do. Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold did just that against a tough David Branch at UFC Pittsburgh.

The UFC 239 main card starts live on PPV at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Make sure you tune in to see all the action live from Las Vegas.

Order the PPV here: https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews

