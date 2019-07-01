Fights To Watch Before UFC 239

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will look to defend his title against surging powerhouse Thiago Santos and champ champ Amanda Nunes is set to battle with Holly Holm for the bantamweight strap.

Since his return to action at UFC 232, Jones has been vocal about facing the rising talents at 205-lbs. A win over Santos, who is currently on a three fight finish streak since moving into the light heavyweight ranks, would continue Jones’ reign as king. Meanwhile, Santos and his team believe they have what it takes to shock the world on Saturday night. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Nunes versus Holm is a match-up that fans have wanted to see for some time and it should produce fireworks. Both Nunes and Holm are locked in and fighting for legacy. With a victory, Nunes will own a win over every champion in UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight history. That’s how she can solidify (if she hasn’t already) her spot as the G.O.A.T. Holm on the other hand, hopes to recapture gold and remind the world that she is one of the best female mixed martial artists in the world.

