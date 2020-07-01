Fighting Is In Kai Kara-France's DNA

“Fighting is in my blood,” he declares. “I was born for this. This year has been full of uncertainty, so with my fight camp, we just concentrated on what we could control and let everything else go.”

After the Covid-19 lockdown forced the UFC fighters from Auckland’s City Kickboxing to live in the gym together, there were reports it had only improved their preparation – and Kara-France agrees.

“It actually turned out to be one of my best camps. We used the lockdown to our advantage and got in some quality training. We were able to really focus on the details of our opponents, and now I’m 100 percent confident coming into this next fight.”

His opponent, American Brandon Royval, is a dangerous BJJ black belt who recently scored a submission victory over former title challenger Tim Elliott.

“We’ve done our homework on him,” explains Kara-France. “We are aware he’s legit on the ground. We know he’s got good hands and he’s young, long and rangy for the weight class – all of these things we’ve taken into account.”

“He won’t show me anything I haven’t seen before at our gym, training with guys like Israel Adesanya, Brad Riddell, Alex Volkanovski, Shane Young and Dan Hooker. That’s what gives me confidence.”