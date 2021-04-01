The Fight Of Tommy Aaron's Life | UFC Fight Pass

Would it come as any shock if a Tony Ferguson student was one of the frontrunners for UFC FIGHT PASS Fight of the Year?

After meeting Ferguson at The Black House in Compton, CA ahead of Ferguson’s interim title fight with Kevin Lee, the two hit it off well enough, knew each other’s names and faces and went their separate routes. Yet after taking a hit from the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron was able to cash in on his relationship with the lightweight fan favorite.

“I just lost my job as a cook and he offered me a job to come help him if I could keep up with him on his runs,” Aaron said. “I went down and worked with him, it was like an eight-hour day of just hard training and I kept up. He gave me a job and we started working together.”

Watch LFA on UFC Fight Pass Today!