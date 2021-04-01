The Fight Of Tommy Aaron's Life | UFC Fight Pass

Athletes
With Help From Tony Ferguson, Tommy Aaron's Journey Fighting For LFA Has Been Successful.
We are almost at the mid-year point of 2021 and UFC Fight Pass has delivered some incredible moments so far. See which nickname, interview, male fighter, knockout, submission and walkout have earned a UFC Fight Pass mid-year award:
Would it come as any shock if a Tony Ferguson student was one of the frontrunners for UFC FIGHT PASS Fight of the Year?
After meeting Ferguson at The Black House in Compton, CA ahead of Ferguson’s interim title fight with Kevin Lee, the two hit it off well enough, knew each other’s names and faces and went their separate routes. Yet after taking a hit from the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron was able to cash in on his relationship with the lightweight fan favorite.
“I just lost my job as a cook and he offered me a job to come help him if I could keep up with him on his runs,” Aaron said. “I went down and worked with him, it was like an eight-hour day of just hard training and I kept up. He gave me a job and we started working together.”
Is that....— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 20, 2021
Could it be.....
IT'S EL CUCUY!!!#LFA100 pic.twitter.com/YZIHwCXqzH
Multiple hour sparring sessions, spontaneous midnight training sessions and plenty of Tony-isms and the already exciting fighter added even more grit and more tenacity to his game. The proof was no stronger than his LFA 100 war with Gerald Scott.
With his strongest showing at LFA’s milestone event, it was made clear that Aaron was the type of guy to be a 6-4 regional fighter fighting like a UFC veteran. Who did he have to thank for it? It takes a village and a hefty amount of self-determination, but there were a lot of things standing in the way of Aaron even making the walk to the cage that night, and only one man was there to push him through.
“Having Tony there really helped because I actually got sick,” Aaron explained. “I think I put some food in my body that gave me food poisoning so the whole fight day and the whole night before I was really sick and Tony was helping me. He was running to the store and getting me shakes and stuff like that because everything he’d get me I would be throwing it up.”
FIGHT OF THE NIGHT#LFA100 pic.twitter.com/TasRqjLVCF— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 20, 2021
At 26 years old there is plenty of time for “The Spaniard” to give fans more wars to look forward to, and for our money at UFC FIGHT PASS, he’s one of the grittiest fighters on the platform. Aaron has had three fights already this year and hopes for two more. With his love for LFA, it’s very possible Aaron might be able to put on an even stronger performance before the year is up.
“I really like fighting with LFA a lot,” Aaron said. “I’m 3-0 with three finishes when I fight for LFA, and I show up. Sometimes when I go and fight for these other promotions I don’t do as well.”
