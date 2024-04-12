FIGHT PASS Showstoppers Part 4

Victor Altamirano – UFC 278

FIGHT PASS subscribers have known what to expect with Victor Altamirano for years now, as the nine-fight LFA veteran opened the card with an opponent game to test his power. While exchanging in the pocket, Altamirano landed a knee to the body that took the fight to the ground, and after narrowly avoiding an armbar loss, Altamirano punched and elbowed his way into the W and his first performance bonus.

Victor Altamirano vs Daniel da Silva here:

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/386185

Davey Grant – UFC 251

Even with three title fights on the card, it was show opener Davey Grant who shook the arena the hardest. Finding himself further and further behind thanks to the speed advantage of Martin Day, Grant started feeling the pressure and decided to bring the first fight of the Fight Island era to an end with a gigantic left hand that earned him an extra $50,000.

Davey Grant vs Martin Day here:

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/156323

Alex Perez – UFC 250

Friends turned opponents, Alex Perez had the unfortunate task of possibly introducing his friend to a world outside of the UFC and did just that after landing some of the heaviest kicks you’ll ever see to flyweight veteran Jussier Formiga’s lead leg. It was Perez’s first and last win by way of leg kick TKO and his second consecutive performance bonus.

Alex Perez vs Jussier Formiga here:

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/153022

Jake Hadley – UFC 286

A heavy shot to the body can lead to quite a few opportunities, and Jake Hadley taught Malcolm Gordon that very lesson when the Cage Warriors veteran battered Gordon in the middle of the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims to put himself on the map.

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon here:

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/455729

For the greatest action across the world of combat sports, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!