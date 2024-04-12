FIGHT PASS Showstoppers Part 4

Announcements
Julija Stoliarenko – UFC 276
Immediately following an armbar loss, there’s no way Jessica-Rose Clark would get caught again, is there? Julija Stoliarenko fought like she was shot out of a cannon when she not only won by way of armbar, but also snatched the limb in under 60 seconds.
Julija Stoliarenko vs Jessica-Rose Clark here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/373605
Charles Oliveira – UFC 225
Recent adopters of the sport may be surprised to know that Charles Oliveira isn’t just the man now; Do Bronxs has been pocketing performance bonuses for almost 15 years now. One such example being when he caught decorated wrestler and Octagon veteran Clay Guida in a first-round guillotine choke on the UFC 225 Early Prelims. The bonus came in the middle of a five bonuses in six fights run.
Charles Oliveira vs Clay Guida here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/65238
Aleksei Oleinik – UFC 273
In what would be the 44-year-old’s 76th professional fight, did Aleksei Oleinik still have a W left in him? He came in as a betting underdog against the shorter, lighter and fifteen years younger Jared Vanderaa and pushed all that to the side and gave UFC fans one final win in the Octagon, a FIGHT PASS Prelim scarf hold submission that made everybody watching tip their caps.
Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/346241
Shamil Gaziev – UFC 296
As if there aren’t enough difficult things to worry about in the UFC, add “following Shamil Gaziev on a card” to the list. Leading off the UFC 296 FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, Gaziev may have expected the least eyes on him of anybody on the card but ultimately made every late arriver regret not tuning in early when he finished a bloody Martin Buday in under one minute of the second round.
Shamil Gaziev vs Martin Buday here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/562746
Christos Giagos – UFC 262
In just over a round, Christos Giagos put his ground game, heart and chin on display against Sean Soriano. He had taken some of the best shots Soriano had to offer and yet still found an entry to choke him out a few quick seconds after getting a hold of the neck.
Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/223066
Victor Altamirano – UFC 278
FIGHT PASS subscribers have known what to expect with Victor Altamirano for years now, as the nine-fight LFA veteran opened the card with an opponent game to test his power. While exchanging in the pocket, Altamirano landed a knee to the body that took the fight to the ground, and after narrowly avoiding an armbar loss, Altamirano punched and elbowed his way into the W and his first performance bonus.
Victor Altamirano vs Daniel da Silva here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/386185
Davey Grant – UFC 251
Even with three title fights on the card, it was show opener Davey Grant who shook the arena the hardest. Finding himself further and further behind thanks to the speed advantage of Martin Day, Grant started feeling the pressure and decided to bring the first fight of the Fight Island era to an end with a gigantic left hand that earned him an extra $50,000.
Davey Grant vs Martin Day here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/156323
Alex Perez – UFC 250
Friends turned opponents, Alex Perez had the unfortunate task of possibly introducing his friend to a world outside of the UFC and did just that after landing some of the heaviest kicks you’ll ever see to flyweight veteran Jussier Formiga’s lead leg. It was Perez’s first and last win by way of leg kick TKO and his second consecutive performance bonus.
Alex Perez vs Jussier Formiga here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/153022
Jake Hadley – UFC 286
A heavy shot to the body can lead to quite a few opportunities, and Jake Hadley taught Malcolm Gordon that very lesson when the Cage Warriors veteran battered Gordon in the middle of the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims to put himself on the map.
Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon here:
https://ufcfightpass.com/video/455729
