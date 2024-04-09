FIGHT PASS Showstoppers Part 1

UFC 300
Chris Beal – UFC 172
Hours before Jon Jones 50-45ed his way to yet another title defense, Chris Beal landed a flying knee KO in his UFC debut. Beal would only go on to win one more fight under the UFC banner but FIGHT PASS subscribers saw his full potential in his PPV opening bout against Patrick Williams.
Chris Beal vs Patrick Williams here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/34777
Michel Pereira – UFC 299
After going 1-2 in his first three UFC bouts, something clicked for one of the UFC’s most entertaining stars. Pereira has strung together seven consecutive wins, with his quickest and most impressive coming in the UFC 299 FIGHT PASS Prelims when he choked out Michal Oleksiejczuk in just a tick over a minute, rewarding Miami’s early arrivers.
Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksiejczuk here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/595076
Joe Lauzon – UFC 200
Before UFC 300, UFC 200 gave every PPV in history quite the run for its money in terms of star power. With a who’s who of fighters on the card, Joe Lauzon did what he does best and pulled in a Performance of the Night bonus in his bout with Diego Sanchez, his 15th bonus in the UFC.
Joe Lauzon vs Diego Sanchez here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/40390
Miles Johns – UFC 265
Fresh off his first performance bonus in the UFC, LFA veteran Miles Johns would cash another $50,000 check when he allowed Anderson dos Santos to hang around for a couple rounds before knocking him out just a minute into the third. It was the last bonus he’s had, but he made the bantamweights come correct when they see his name come across their radar and it just might be thanks to his fight with dos Santos.
Miles Johns vs Anderson dos Santos here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/241508
Jailton Almeida – UFC 283
Headlining the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, Jailton Almeida gave the hometown crowd something to cheer for when he dominated an always-dangerous Shamil Abdurakhimov in under two rounds. Almeida pushed his winning streak to 13 and nabbed his first of two consecutive performance bonuses in the process.
Jailton Almeida vs Shamil Abdurakhimov here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/436980
Chris Barnett – UFC 268
Before Din Thomas could finish criticizing the offensive attack of one of the UFC’s most lovable big men, Barnett landed a wheel kick KO that sent Gian Villante into retirement and landed a front flip celebration that still lives in social media lore to this day. Barnett has only fought twice since but made himself must-see TV in the early portion of UFC 268.
Chris Barnett vs Gian Villante here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/265836
Tim Elliott – UFC 219
Representing one half of the only FIGHT PASS Early Prelim on the UFC 219 card, the pressure was on Tim Elliott to carry the weight of an entire prelim card and he did just that when he sunk a second-round anaconda choke over BJJ black belt and previously undefeated Mark de la Rosa, still his only submission loss.
Tim Elliott vs Mark de la Rosa here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/61366
Andre Fialho – UFC 274
On the heels of a very aggressive Cameron VanCamp, Andre Fialho landed one of the most solid left hands of the entire night that crumbled VanCamp and likely had $50,000 spoken for before the late prelims even had a chance to get started.
Andre Fialho vs Cameron VanCamp here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/354709
Yancy Medeiros – UFC 203
Bouncing back from a Fight of the Night loss four months earlier, Yancy Medeiros made his welterweight debut in jaw dropping fashion when he choked out Sean Spencer in front of a Cleveland fanbase.
Yancy Medeiros vs Sean Spencer here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/44063
TJ Brown – UFC 282
On a card featuring some of the most impressive fighters on the roster, the odds were stacked against seemingly everybody on the card to walk away with a performance bonus. Vegas oddsmakers had TJ Brown vs Erik Silva a pick ‘em fight, but at 16-9 taking on a 9-1 featherweight, Brown had to have felt a few more cards stacked against him before putting on an absolute clinic on the ground and eventually landing a bonus-worthy arm-triangle.
TJ Brown vs Erik Silva here: https://ufcfightpass.com/video/424909
