FIGHT PASS Showstoppers Part 1

Headlining the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, Jailton Almeida gave the hometown crowd something to cheer for when he dominated an always-dangerous Shamil Abdurakhimov in under two rounds. Almeida pushed his winning streak to 13 and nabbed his first of two consecutive performance bonuses in the process.

Chris Barnett – UFC 268

Before Din Thomas could finish criticizing the offensive attack of one of the UFC’s most lovable big men, Barnett landed a wheel kick KO that sent Gian Villante into retirement and landed a front flip celebration that still lives in social media lore to this day. Barnett has only fought twice since but made himself must-see TV in the early portion of UFC 268.

Tim Elliott – UFC 219

Representing one half of the only FIGHT PASS Early Prelim on the UFC 219 card, the pressure was on Tim Elliott to carry the weight of an entire prelim card and he did just that when he sunk a second-round anaconda choke over BJJ black belt and previously undefeated Mark de la Rosa, still his only submission loss.

Andre Fialho – UFC 274

On the heels of a very aggressive Cameron VanCamp, Andre Fialho landed one of the most solid left hands of the entire night that crumbled VanCamp and likely had $50,000 spoken for before the late prelims even had a chance to get started.

Yancy Medeiros – UFC 203

Bouncing back from a Fight of the Night loss four months earlier, Yancy Medeiros made his welterweight debut in jaw dropping fashion when he choked out Sean Spencer in front of a Cleveland fanbase.

TJ Brown – UFC 282

On a card featuring some of the most impressive fighters on the roster, the odds were stacked against seemingly everybody on the card to walk away with a performance bonus. Vegas oddsmakers had TJ Brown vs Erik Silva a pick ‘em fight, but at 16-9 taking on a 9-1 featherweight, Brown had to have felt a few more cards stacked against him before putting on an absolute clinic on the ground and eventually landing a bonus-worthy arm-triangle.

