Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

TONY FERGUSON VS. BENEIL DARIUSH

For the first time since 2014, Tony Ferguson makes his first appearance of the year looking to get back in the win column after an 0-2 campaign in 2020. He returns Saturday night to take on Beneil Dariush, who is aiming to further Ferguson’s slide will extending his own run of success in this crucial lightweight pairing.

Ferguson had his 12-fight winning streak snapped by Justin Gaethje last spring at UFC 249. Seven months later, the 37-year-old title picture mainstay was handed a second consecutive loss by Oliveira, who controlled the former Ultimate Fighter winner on the canvas for large stretches, leading everyone to wonder if Ferguson’s best days are now behind him.

Since enduring a three-fight stretch without a victory from March 2017 to March 2018, Dariush has been absolutely lights out, registering six consecutive victories to re-establish himself as a bona fide threat in the 155-pound weight class. Adding powerful striking potential to his already dangerous ground game, Dariush has morphed into an all-action fighter willing to throw caution to the wind in pursuit of victory, and the results have been undeniable.

Will Ferguson get back into the win column and use Dariush’s more aggressive approach against him or can the Kings MMA product hand the veteran contender a third straight loss while putting himself in the thick of the title chase with another victory at UFC 262?

KATLYN CHOOKAGIAN VS. VIVIANE ARAUJO

Flyweight contenders meet in this main card class as divisional standout Katlyn Chookagian takes on Brazilian hopeful Viviane Araujo.

Chookagian has three losses in the UFC flyweight division — one to champion Valentina Shevchenko, and one to each of the title-challenging Jessicas, Andrade and Eye. She’s cemented her standing as the top-end litmus test contenders must pass in order to challenge for championship gold with victories over Joanne Calderwood, Jennifer Maia, and Cynthia Calvillo, and will look to similarly delay Araujo’s ascent this weekend in Houston.

UFC 262 FREE FIGHT: Charles Oliveira vs Tony Ferguson

An impressive effort against Alexis Davis in her divisional debut put Araujo on the fast track to contention in the flyweight division, but Eye halted her rise by handing her a loss at UFC 245. Last year, the Cerrado MMA product got back in the win column with a victory over Montana De La Rosa, and she already took another step forward this year by out-hustling veteran Roxanne Modafferi on Fight Island.

There is always a need for new contenders in the flyweight division given how quickly and expertly Shevchenko has dispatched her challengers, and how this one plays out will have a definite impact on the makeup of the list of title contenders in the 125-pound weight class as we head towards the summer months.