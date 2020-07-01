Fab Five: Cain Velasquez

Velasquez was six fights into his professional career and coming off his first decision win over divisional stalwart Cheick Kongo. It was the first time the former Arizona State wrestler had struggled even a little, and made many people wonder if it was time to pump the brakes on the undefeated prospect’s rapid rise through the heavyweight ranks.

Pairing him off with Rothwell in the co-main event of UFC 104 in Los Angeles was meant to be a litmus test for Velasquez, as “Big Ben” made his first walk to the Octagon sporting a 30-6 record that included a dominant run under the IFL banner and victories over established heavyweights like Roy Nelson and Ricco Rodriguez. He was a respected professional viewed as a stern test for the promising upstart and how the fight played out would have a significant impact on how quickly Velasquez continued to work his way up the divisional ladder.

Less than 30 seconds into the fight, Velasquez dumped Rothwell to the ground, swarming the veteran with the suffocating pace that became his signature approach. Every time Rothwell worked back to this feet, Velasquez would dump him back to the mat, and when they stayed upright, it was the youngster leading the dance, taking the fight to the savvy, well-schooled veteran.

It was a dominant performance from start to finish, which came just 58 seconds into the middle stanza of this three-round affair.

Battering Kongo but failing to finish him made folks question Velasquez’s power and ability to put away more seasoned foes. Four months later, the blue-chip standout ran through Rothwell to make it clear that he was ready to wade into the deep end of the heavyweight talent pool.