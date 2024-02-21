ESPN Launches ‘This is SportsCenter’ Commercials featuring UFC Flyweight Brandon Moreno

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

The Spanish-language version includes SportsCenter anchor Jorge Eduardo Sánchez and ESPN Deportes Commentator Mauricio Pedroza. SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe is featured within the English-language spot.

“Early mornings are part of the job here at ESPN. Whether it’s your team hyping you up or a cup of coffee, we all have to find a way to bring the energy,” said Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN. “But more importantly, this spot is an example of how This is SportsCenter serves as an amazing platform to show the diversity of athletes and backgrounds in the sports universe.”

“Elevator” was developed in collaboration with Arts & Letters Creative Co.

While Moreno is the first athlete to be featured in a ‘This is SportsCenter’ spot in 2024, the iconic campaign returned in 2023.

Athletes who made appearances include Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, Vegas Golden Knights and star forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, United States Olympic Track & Field Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin, and United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith (“Orange Slices” & “Stoppage Time”).

The Delta State ‘Fighting Okra’ mascot also made an appearance. Featured SportsCenter anchors include Briscoe, Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, Jay Harris, Steve Levy, Gary Striewski, and more.