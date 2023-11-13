David Carr’s Famous UFC 273 Nap

“To be fair, the main card didn’t start till one o’clock or twelve at night or something,” Carr said in defense of himself. “We’re all there we’re watching all the fights, I remember I watched this kid from Ireland they call him ‘The Future,’ Ian Garry; he’s a stud. I remember I watched him knock some guys out. It’s way more exciting in person, for sure, but I was like, ‘Yianni [Diakomihalis], it’s like 12:00 at night. I go to sleep pretty early; I’m going to take a little nap and I’ll wake up for the main card. As soon as I started falling asleep a little bit, Yianni pulls out his phone and started a video and put me on blast in front of everyone.”

Carr has only himself to blame, knowing the company he was with. The Cyclone was in Florida with Yianni Diakomihalis, Vito Arujao, as well as Kylie Welker, all in the same condo.

Knowing full well the kind of antics everybody was capable of, Carr still valued some shut eye over potential ramifications.