Dana White's F*** It Fridays

The UFC boss tries crazy food combinations and concepts on his IG account that are popular on social media. The idea all got started when White saw a KFC donut fried chicken sandwich commercial and had the UFC chefs recreate it. White reviewed the donut and the people asked him to keep trying more crazy foods and boom, just like that, “F*** It Friday” was born.

White combs social media for new ideas, provides viewers with the instructions on how to cook the food, tries it, and then gives his unfiltered opinion of the creation.

One of the main reasons that he loves the series is that any of these unique food ideas can be made not only by chefs, but by anyone at home.

Here are two of White’s favorite “F*** It Fridays” so far, as well as a unique spin on a Thanksgiving staple.

The Cheeseburger Crunchwrap