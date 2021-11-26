Dana White's F*** It Fridays

Fight Coverage
If You're Looking For Crazy Food Concepts And Reviews Look No Further Than Dana White's Instagram And His F*** It Friday Series:
Even if you don’t follow UFC President Dana White on Instagram, you might have heard about his “F*** It Friday” series.
The UFC boss tries crazy food combinations and concepts on his IG account that are popular on social media. The idea all got started when White saw a KFC donut fried chicken sandwich commercial and had the UFC chefs recreate it. White reviewed the donut and the people asked him to keep trying more crazy foods and boom, just like that, “F*** It Friday” was born.
White combs social media for new ideas, provides viewers with the instructions on how to cook the food, tries it, and then gives his unfiltered opinion of the creation.
One of the main reasons that he loves the series is that any of these unique food ideas can be made not only by chefs, but by anyone at home.
Here are two of White’s favorite “F*** It Fridays” so far, as well as a unique spin on a Thanksgiving staple.
The Cheeseburger Crunchwrap
Creamberry Cotton Candy Burrito and The Waffle Taco
“It is way better than you would expect it to be.”
That was White’s reaction to trying the cotton candy burrito filled with ice cream and captain crunch cereal. But what was more impressive was White’s reaction to the waffle taco, as he was blown away and couldn’t help but to exclaim, “Holy s*** this is good”.
Watch his review here or on his Instagram page:
Leftover Thanksgiving Cake
A week prior to Thanksgiving, White reviewed the turducken and loved it. On Black Friday, White couldn’t help but try a leftover Thanksgiving Cake. The ingredients included ground turkey, mashed potatoes, a layer of stuffing, sweet potato icing and melted marshmallows.
It’s safe to say we know what the UFC President will be eating for the next few days.
Follow Dana White on Instagram (@DanaWhite) to see more “F*** It Fridays”!
