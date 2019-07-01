Dana White's Contender Series Week 8 Results

It feels like forever ago that Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series got off to a slower than normal start with just a single stoppage in the first two weeks and only four athletes being awarded contracts to compete in the UFC.

Since the one-week hiatus for International Fight Week in early July, business has picked up considerably inside the UFC Apex.

Over the last five weeks, 18 fighters have been awarded contracts, including last week’s recipients Omar Morales, Andre Muniz, and Herbert Burns, who kicked off a banner week for the Burns family with a first-round submission win on Tuesday night before his big brother Gilbert ventured to Montevideo, Uruguay and handed Aleksei Kunchenko the first loss of his professional career.

Heading into Tuesday night’s action, there had been 22 contracts handed out in Season 3, one shy of the total number of UFC deals awarded on Season 2, and a new record was established as three more fighters earned the call to the Octagon on Week 8.

Bantamweights Tony Gravely and Sarah Alpar, and welterweight Brok Weaver, all impressed Dana White enough to merit a chance to compete on the big stage, while light heavyweight William Knight was awarded the first developmental deal of the season.

Here’s a look at what transpired.