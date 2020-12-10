Dana White was right all along: 'Quitting is not a solution'

Then he built a house.

“My dream home,” White calls it.

White grew up working class in a tiny town outside of Bangor, Maine. Now that, against long odds, he had a self-made fortune to spend, a guy who unapologetically likes to go big, was determined to think of everything — an indoor, Boston Celtics-themed basketball court, a golf course view, an arcade and a movie theatre with first-run shows.

What he didn’t plan for was a pandemic that would cause him to try to run the entire UFC from there.

Read The Full Story on Yahoo Sports