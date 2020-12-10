 Skip to main content

Dana White was right all along: 'Quitting is not a solution'

Story From Yahoo Sports:
Dec. 10, 2020

Across a couple of decades Dana White helped build the UFC from a fledgling, banned-on-pay-per-view-sideshow into a mainstream $4 billion global behemoth.

Then he built a house.

“My dream home,” White calls it.

White grew up working class in a tiny town outside of Bangor, Maine. Now that, against long odds, he had a self-made fortune to spend, a guy who unapologetically likes to go big, was determined to think of everything — an indoor, Boston Celtics-themed basketball court, a golf course view, an arcade and a movie theatre with first-run shows.

What he didn’t plan for was a pandemic that would cause him to try to run the entire UFC from there.

Read The Full Story on Yahoo Sports

