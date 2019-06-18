DWCS: Season 3, Episode 1 Contract Winners

“That was a dream come true,” De Castro said. “I always dreamed of the moment I got a call from the UFC, and now, it was amazing. I can’t even explain. I still am going to take a couple days to (let it) sink in.”

In a division always open to talented bodies, De Castro could find himself in the mix quickly if he continues to show off his diverse array of skills. De Castro’s fluidity at his size makes him an enticing entry into the heavyweight division, a journey that took him from his home country of Cape Verde, then to Portugal at 18 years old, and finally into the UFC.

“This is big,” he said. “I believe that tomorrow, (this) is going to be all over the news (in Cape Verde). This is big. This is amazing.”